This Microwavable Cookware Was Made for Busy People

If you think prepackaged, frozen meals are the only way to use your microwave to cook dinner, think again. Anyday makes cookware designed to quickly prepare fresh ingredients in the microwave without sacrificing flavor. And before you ask, yes, it's safe to cook raw food in the microwave. In fact, because microwave cooking is so fast, it actually helps food maintain its nutrients better than traditional forms of cooking, as more nutrients tend to break down the longer food cooks.