Contigo Just Announced a Recall of Over 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles—Here’s What You Should Know

On Tuesday, Contigo announced a nationwide voluntary recall of 5.7 million (in addition to 157,000 that were sold in Canada and about 28,000 sold in Mexico) Kids Cleanable Water Bottles due to potential choking hazard. The potentially dangerous products include their 13-ounce, 14-ounce, and 20-ounce bottles with a black-colored spout base and color.

According to the press release issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.”

To date, the CPSC and Contigo have received 149 reports of the bottle’s spout detaching. In 18 incidences, spouts were found in children’s mouths. Luckily, according to Contigo, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The water bottles being recalled were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs at major retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, and Costco. Sales of these potentially dangerous bottles occurred between April, 2018 and June, 2019. They’re available in four color options: stainless steel, solid, graphics, and stainless steel solid.

We strongly urge you to check your kids’ backpacks and lunchboxes immediately to make sure they aren’t using the recalled bottles. If you do own one, discard the lid and call the Contigo consumer services team at 1-888-262-0622 (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST for consumers in the U.S. and Canada) for a complimentary replacement.

