Contigo Just Issued a Second Recall on 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles—Here’s What You Should Know

If you have this bottle, you’re going to want to take them away from your kids ASAP. Contigo has just recalled lids for 5.7 million children’s water bottles over a “potential choking hazard.” According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a potential danger to children.

This marks the second time the brand has had to recall the lids; the same thing happened nearly six months ago for the same issue. To date, the company has received a total of 427 reports of the clear silicone spout popping off—and becoming lodged in children’s mouths in 27 of the cases.

The affected bottles have a black spout base and black spout cover and come in 13-, 14- and 20-ounce sizes. According to Contigo, Costco, Walmart, Target, and other various online stores sold these items between the span of April 2018 through February 7, 2020.

To verify if your bottle is one of the 5.7 million purchased, check the recall number printed on the rim and along the bottom of the bottle. It should list the recall number 20-074.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for a free water bottle," officials said.

Consumers with questions about this product recall can contact Contigo at 888-262-0622 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or go online at gocontigo.com/recall for more information.

