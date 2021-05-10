This Internet-Famous Food Chopper Is Exactly What’s Missing from Your Kitchen
Whether you’re just starting to channel your inner chef or you’ve always been a star in the kitchen, everyone can agree that the right tools and appliances make things easier. Food choppers have helped turn cooking into a more enjoyable and efficient experience, cutting down traditional chopping time you’d get from a knife. So the Chef’n Veggie Chop Handheld Food Chopper is making waves online and landing a spot on Amazon’s new Internet Famous shopping page for good reason.
As seen in this TikTok video, the device is small enough to fit right in the palm of your hand to chop things up. All you have to do is prepare whichever fruits, vegetables, or herbs that you’d like to cut and throw them into the chopper. Once they’re in, twist and lock the lid, then pull the cord to activate the blades. Pulling the cord spins the blades to chop the contents inside within a few seconds.
Because there’s no electricity involved, the miniature chopper is great for bringing along to small events, such as a potluck, or on any of your travels. Because of its size, there’s no need to worry about adding another appliance to a small space or kitchen. You can also store your chopped food in your refrigerator using the same container, and the tightly sealed lid will keep it fresh.
Another plus, you won’t have much to clean when you’re done—not only is it small, but it’s dishwasher safe. (Throw it on the top rack for the most efficient wash.) If you don’t have a dishwasher, there’s no need to worry. Amazon customers note that it’s also easy and safe to clean either by hand. “The cleanup is a breeze,” one wrote. “Run the cap, blade and the container under the faucet and they are ready for next use.”
Customers are very happy with how the gadget chops, and some even compare it to appliances that are typically more expensive. “This is the neatest little kitchen tool I've ever purchased. It chops wonderfully! Never again will my food processor make it to my cabinet. This little chopper actually does a better job,” one shared.
“I cannot say enough about this wonderful little chopper,” said another. “It is perfect for chopping onions, peppers, cauliflower for my salads and almost anything else you can think of chopping. It's lightweight but sturdy and very easy to clean.”
If you’re on the hunt for a handy and space-saving food chopping machine, this handheld one for Amazon will cost you under $20 and is available in two different colors.