Put the Paring Knife Down—This $8 Strawberry Huller Works So Much Better
Strawberries are a staple in my kitchen. Growing up in Florida, I ate them nearly year-round. Sure, strawberries are usually considered a summer fruit, but it also thrives in the middle of Floridian "winters." As someone who craves the red berry on a weekly (sometimes daily) basis, I know that de-stemming can be a pain. For years, I've used the $8 Chef'n StemGem Strawberry Huller that effortlessly removes the leaves and core—and I'll never use anything else.
The huller is the kitchen gadget I reach for whenever I get a berry urge. Whether I eat strawberries with Nutella, toss it in a smoothie, or mix it in overnight oats, the stem corer helps me prep the fruit before incorporating it in my recipe.
To buy: $8; amazon.com
With four mini stainless-steel claws that open up at the push of a button, the huller digs right into the leaves and stem. Then with a simple twist and pull, my strawberry is cored and ready to enjoy. The simple design has a syringe-like mechanism that makes all the difference, removing everything I don't want without breaking out the knife.
Even my mom, who has arthritis in her hands, easily uses the StemGem without experiencing aches or pains, which sometimes happens while coring with a knife. And you know what? It de-stems strawberries perfectly, every time.
While cutting the tops off isn't exactly taboo, I refuse to do it for one reason: It's a waste. Although this method does the job, it also removes fruit along with it. And there's no way I'm cutting around the leaves to salvage chopped-off fruit. The StemGem instead makes a tiny crater where the leaves were, so you'll feel better about being less wasteful. And when you're done, throw the huller in the dishwasher for a quick clean.
The versatile gadget works wonders on strawberries, but other Amazon shoppers say they've also used it to core tomatoes and mini peppers too. It's no wonder the strawberry stem remover has over 6,200 five-star ratings and is an Amazon best-seller to date.
Upgrade your strawberry game with the $8 Chef'n StemGem. It's seriously the one kitchen gadget that I won't core without.