Put the Paring Knife Down—This $8 Strawberry Huller Works So Much Better

While cutting the tops off isn't exactly taboo, I refuse to do it for one reason: It's a waste. Although this method does the job, it also removes fruit along with it. And there's no way I'm cutting around the leaves to salvage chopped-off fruit. The StemGem instead makes a tiny crater where the leaves were, so you'll feel better about being less wasteful. And when you're done, throw the huller in the dishwasher for a quick clean.