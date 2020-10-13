The 7 Best Kitchen Appliance Deals Worth Shopping From Amazon Prime Day

KitchenAid stand mixers are staples in many kitchens, but they can be quite expensive. But right now, the appliance is too affordable to pass up thanks to Amazon Prime Day. The beloved mixer that helps you mix, knead, and whip up your favorites is currently $41 off. Each stand mixer comes with a coated flat beater, a dough hook, and a six-wire whip, and if you’re looking for any extra attachments, a variety of them are on sale for the big event as well.