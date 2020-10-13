The 7 Best Kitchen Appliance Deals Worth Shopping From Amazon Prime Day

If you’ve been thinking of investing in a new home appliance that will help you improve your skills in the kitchen, now’s your chance. Amazon Prime Day has officially kicked off, and tons of name-brand appliances, like KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and Oster, have been majorly marked down.
The customer-favorite Instant Pot was one of the most popular items from both Prime Day 2018 and 2019, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it was a top seller for the third year in a row; the multitasking appliance with over 100,000 reviews is on sale for just $79 right now. You can also score this KitchenAid stand mixer for $41 off and this egg cooker for only $26.
Some of these top-rated appliances are discounted to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen—meaning you can finally justify buying them. Just remember that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these killer markdowns. (If you’re not yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.)
Below, we’ve rounded up seven kitchen appliance deals that are too good to pass up. From a Nespresso machine that’s on sale for less than $110 to a Hamilton Beach indoor grill that’s marked down to just $70, these are the discounted gadgets worth shopping from Amazon Prime Day 2020.
If you’ve been thinking about buying an Instant Pot, now’s the time. The appliance with more than 89,000 five-star customer reviews on Amazon has just been discounted to $79. This multitasker does the tasks of seven kitchen appliances: It acts as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute pan, steamer, yogurt maker, and warmer.
KitchenAid stand mixers are staples in many kitchens, but they can be quite expensive. But right now, the appliance is too affordable to pass up thanks to Amazon Prime Day. The beloved mixer that helps you mix, knead, and whip up your favorites is currently $41 off. Each stand mixer comes with a coated flat beater, a dough hook, and a six-wire whip, and if you’re looking for any extra attachments, a variety of them are on sale for the big event as well.
Take your smoothies and milkshakes to the next level with this discounted Vitamix blender. The handy appliance can hold up to 64 ounces of liquids at a time and even has a self-cleaning function. What’s more, the stainless steel blender has 15 different speed settings to choose from to chop, puree, blend, and crush foods quickly and efficiently. The top-of-the-line blender is definitely on the pricey side, so you’ll definitely want to snag it while it’s marked down.
Making barista-level coffees just got easier. This Nespresso machine brews both coffee and espresso, and it comes with a milk frother attached, so you can make gourmet cappuccinos and lattes as well. Normally priced at $179, this single-serve coffee maker can be yours for just $105 during the two-day event.
The easy-to-use PowerDoF egg cooker makes breakfast a breeze. Not only does it let you cook up to 14 eggs at a time, but it also has several cooking methods to choose from, including boiled, poached, and scrambled. You can even make individual omelets in the handy gadget! Add one to your kitchen for just $26 today—it’s the lowest price we’ve seen on this device.
If you’ve been looking for an excuse to invest in an air fryer, today’s your lucky day! This Ultrean model is currently marked down by 21 percent. In addition to cutting down cook times, the popular appliance will also help you whip up delicious crispy foods—without the oily mess. Even better, it has an easy-to-use digital control panel with multiple preset cooking options for added convenience.
Chilly weather is on its way, but that doesn't mean you can’t enjoy your favorite BBQ recipes until next spring. This top-rated indoor grill by Hamilton Beach will let you grill burgers, steaks, veggies, and more year-round. The appliance even has a handy window on the lid so you can check on your food without opening the grill and letting the heat out. And at a $20 discount, this is one deal that you definitely want to take advantage of.
