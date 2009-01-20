The Best Food-Storage Containers

Snapware Glass Lock, $10

The test: Refrigerate minestrone or mac and cheese for a week.



Why it won: The locking latches create such a good seal that “food tasted as if it had been prepared the night before.” Even when exposed to a tomato-based soup, the glass didn’t stain. In seven sizes; 24 ounces shown.



To buy: For a similar product, $10, go to amazon.com.