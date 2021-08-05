8 Cordless Appliances for Small Spaces That Make Everyday Tasks Simpler
Whether you're tackling daily chores, meal-prepping for the week, or setting yourself up for a good night's sleep, there's an appliance that helps you move through the day. And for many cooking and cleaning appliances, there's a cordless alternative that not only simplifies, but also speeds up household to-dos.
There are a variety of benefits to using cordless appliances like their smaller size and efficiency. Not to mention, you'll completely avoid tripping over tangled cords when in use. There are the obvious cordless appliances like cordless stick and handheld vacuum cleaners that freely move around your home. But it's also worth checking out more obscure cordless appliances like food processors and bedroom fans.
Ideal for RV campers, college dorm rooms, and small apartments, these cordless home and kitchen appliances won't crowd your limited storage space and number of outlets. Read on to find the best cordless tools for your space like a pour over travel coffee mug that brews coffee from anywhere, a battery-operated noise machine, and a steam iron that's compatible with all fabric types.
Eureka HyperClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Forget about unraveling, maneuvering, and wrapping up the several foot-long cord just to vacuum your kitchen. With this cordless stick vacuum from Eureka, you can clean your floors freely for up to 30 minutes. The lightweight stick vacuum only weighs 7 pounds and easily converts into a handheld vacuum for upholstery, stairs, and the interior of your car.
KitchenAid Cordless 5-Cup Food Chopper
If you're reluctant to add yet another appliance to your crowded kitchen, check out this cordless KitchenAid food chopper that's small enough to fit in tight cabinets. The mini, 5-cup food chopper has two speeds that evenly chop, mix, and puree foods to your liking. You can chop up to 40 onions on a single charge, and it just takes a few minutes to charge. And it comes in seven colors.
Holmes Variable Speed Portable Battery Fan
This cordless 10-inch fan allows you to position the fan exactly where you need the cold air to be. It weighs under 4 pounds for portability and it runs up to 78 hours on a single charge.
Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Travel Mug
This pour over coffee travel mug is perfect for coffee drinkers on the go. The 10-ounce mug comes with a stainless steel mesh filter, so you can brew coffee easily by just adding ground coffee and hot water. It's great for family camping trips, college dorm rooms, or rushed out-the-door mornings.
Black + Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum
With the stamp of approval from over 35,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, this cordless handheld vacuum certainly belongs in your cleaning closet. The handheld vacuum has a rotating nozzle with a flip-up brush that's perfect for cleaning up dirt and hair from corners, stairs, and upholstery. The bagless cup and washable filter makes maintenance easy, and it holds a charge for a whopping 18 months.
Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine
If you struggle falling asleep at night, check out this portable, cordless white noise machine that lulls you to sleep. It features six noises ranging from rain to ocean, thunder, white noise, and more. You can leave it on all night or set an automatic shut-off timer after 15, 30, or 60 minutes.
Panasonic Cordless Steam Iron
Iron and steam your clothes without the hassle of a tangled cord with this cordless iron. The iron has a vertical steam function to de-wrinkle delicate garments. It comes with several temperature and steam settings to accommodate a variety of fabrics, too. And it has a charging base with a retractable cord.
KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer
This cordless hand mixer whips up several batches of cookies on a single charge. It has seven speeds that can tackle jobs like mixing batter and whipping cream. It fully charges in just two hours, but you can mix up a quick batch of cupcakes on a 10 minute charge. Plus, the compact mixer comes in seven different colors.