8 Cordless Appliances for Small Spaces That Make Everyday Tasks Simpler

KitchenAid Cordless 5-Cup Food Chopper

If you're reluctant to add yet another appliance to your crowded kitchen, check out this cordless KitchenAid food chopper that's small enough to fit in tight cabinets. The mini, 5-cup food chopper has two speeds that evenly chop, mix, and puree foods to your liking. You can chop up to 40 onions on a single charge, and it just takes a few minutes to charge. And it comes in seven colors.