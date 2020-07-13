This Genius Machine Turns Frozen Fruit Into “Ice Cream”—and It’s Finally Back in Stock

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Indulging in a frozen treat is arguably one of the best ways to cool down in the summer, especially when there’s an ice cream truck on your street. But if you want a healthier alternative that still satisfies your sweet tooth, look no further than this machine that turns frozen fruit into a healthy dessert that rivals creamy soft serve or frozen yogurt.

With 1,500 five-star reviews, the Yonanas Classic Original Healthy Dessert Maker has Amazon shoppers raving about how simple it is to make frozen treats. In fact, one shopper said the machine is so easy to operate that their six-year-old daughter can make herself a bowl without help. To get started, all you need is frozen fruit (store-bought is totally fine). For best results, you’ll want to let the fruit thaw for about 10 minutes before starting to give it a much smoother consistency. Then, just push the fruit down the chute using the included plunger, and you’ll have a healthy vegan dessert in no time.

“It blew my mind how similar it is to real ice cream,” wrote one customer. “If you had placed a bowl in front of me, I dare say I would not recognize its true composition of pure fruit...I can say with confidence, this magic frozen yogurt leaves you feeling healthy, full, and like you've just had a bowl of ice cream.”

In addition to being a healthy ice cream alternative, shoppers also mention that the Yonanas machine helps prevent food waste. Instead of throwing out overripe bananas, simply freeze them overnight so you can turn them into dessert the next time you’re craving a refreshing treat. Even though bananas aren’t required, they’ll result in a much creamier dessert. You can add other fruit (berries are a popular choice) to switch up the flavor, or totally eliminate the bananas for a sorbet-like treat. And if you need inspiration, it even comes with a recipe book filled with 36 different dessert ideas.

Shoppers say that the healthy dessert maker is easy to clean, too. A few parts are dishwasher safe, and the rest is super easy to rinse off in the sink when you’re done for the day. “It comes apart easily and can be cleaned without any special techniques or tools which is good,” said one reviewer.

The Yonanas machine is so popular that it was completely sold out on Amazon for weeks. Now that it’s finally back in stock, be sure to grab one for yourself ASAP before it sells out again.

Yonanas Classic Original Healthy Dessert Maker