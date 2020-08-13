This Best-Selling Pan Has Sold Out 3 Times, but It’s Finally Back in Stock

For those spending a lot more time cooking in the kitchen this year thanks to social distancing, proper cookware has never been more important. Many are stocking up on new kitchen essentials and upgrading older items, and it seems like they’re all shopping at Material . The direct-to-consumer cookware brand has a track record of selling out of its most popular items, including its best-seller, The Coated Pan .
With a copper core, a stainless steel frame, and fume-free coating, this sleek pan ticks all of the boxes. The five-ply copper core allows it to heat evenly and quickly, while a mineral nonstick coating makes cleaning up a breeze. Moreover, Material tested the durability of its Teflon- and lead-free coating against ceramic options, and it proved to last 37 times longer than the others.
The pan is also oven-friendly at temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can go right in the dishwasher when you’re done cooking. Just be sure to use wooden spoons, silicone spatulas, and non-abrasive sponges to get the most out of the pan’s durable coating.
Along with its functionality, the pan is also objectively good looking. It’s sleek, streamlined, and even has a lip design for smooth pouring. No more splattering sauces, here!
The stylish pan has sold out three times since it launched last year and has earned a five-star rating from most customer reviewers (the only two that faltered still awarded it four stars). Shoppers say it will quickly become your go-to nonstick pan and rave about its looks, weight, and results.
“This pan works beautifully,” wrote one reviewer. “I’ve used many top non-stick pans, from Staub to Greenpan to Zwilling, but this one is both lightweight and sturdy.” Another said, “It's a true, throw-an-egg-in-without-oil-and-watch-it-slide-out-perfecly pan.”
Despite the fact some reviewers compare Material’s pan to more expensive brands, it costs under $100. Order one today before it inevitably sells out again.