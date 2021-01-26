I’m Never Making Dinner Again Without This Powerful Air Fryer—Here’s Why

Whether online or in real life, you've surely come across air fryers by now. The small kitchen appliance makes all things baked, fried, and crispy without the grease—in fact, it achieves the same result. I've had my eye on one for ages: Everyone in my family has one and raves about it, most of my friends cook with nothing else, and my coworkers have even recommended theirs to you before. So when the opportunity to review one of Amazon's top-rated air fryers, the TaoTronics 6-quart air fryer, came up, I jumped on the chance.