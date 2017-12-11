I Had No Idea You Could Make These 4 Things in an Instant Pot

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I dove deep into the the Instant Pot Facebook community to find the craziest, tastiest uses for the appliance .

Cornbread

Making cornbread in the Instant Pot ensures it doesn’t bake up dry—and we especially love the addition of cheddar cheese and jalapeños.

Lasagna

Instant Pot lasagna is definitely having a moment. People seem to have the most success layering the lasagna in a spring form pan, loosely covering it with foil, adding the trivet to the Instant Pot insert, pouring in water, then placing the covered pan on top of the trivet. If I try it, I’ll stick it under the broiler after it’s finished so the cheese browns and the edges get nice and crispy, like in the photo below.

Chicken Pot Pie

I love the creativity of this rich and cozy recipe. The filling is made in the Instant Pot, then poured into a store-bought pie crust and baked at 350°F until golden and bubbling. (If you have leftover pie crust in your freezer from Thanksgiving, this would be a great place to put it to use). A vegetarian version would be fun to try, too.

Beer Cheese Soup

In my opinion, combining two of the tastiest winter comfort foods (a hearty pot of soup and rich beer cheese) is simply brilliant. This specific recipe uses three types of cheese—cheddar, gouda, and gruyère) for a delicious dinner that’s begging for soft pretzels.