This Is the Secret to Peeling, Coring, and Slicing Pineapple in Seconds

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you’re a fan of tropical smoothies, sweet-savory dinners like kebabs, or just juicy slices all on their own, fresh pineapple is a summertime staple. But you don’t have to struggle with hacking through the fruit’s tough exterior or spend extra money on pre-cut chunks at the grocery store. Instead, we’ve found a time-saving tool that easily peels, cores, and slices fruit that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about.

Newness’s pineapple corer has an outstanding 4.7-star rating and more than 3,500 reviews, with owners saying it’s one of the speediest ways to slice. It’s made from reinforced stainless steel, which quickly and easily cuts rings of fruit while leaving the fibrous core inside the shell. Best of all, it’s a reasonably priced $20.

Using the tool is as simple as slicing off the top of the pineapple, then aligning the corer in the center of the fruit and twisting clockwise. It slices a spiral of perfectly shaped rings as it moves down the fruit, which you can serve in salads, cocktails, desserts, and more. Plus, the gadget’s non-slip handle detaches for removing rings and effortless cleaning.

The Newness pineapple corer is currently Amazon’s best-selling fruit and vegetable corer, and thousands of reviewers confirm it’s simple to operate and incredibly durable.

“Very sturdy and super easy to use,” one shopper wrote. “It moved through the pineapple with ease using minimal effort.” Another added, “Saves a lot of time and is safer for me to use than taking a pineapple apart with a knife.”

In addition to speedy slicing, users say they love that the corer incidentally hollows out the rind for serving bowls or cocktail cups. One said, “It was fun to make our own pina coladas using the pineapple as a cup, just like we had in Mexico!”

With the hottest days of summer fast approaching, you’re going to want one of these convenient gadgets sooner than you think. Add the Newness pineapple corer to your cart now for delicious fruit all season long.