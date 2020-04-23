This 9-Cup Coffee Maker Is the Only One That Stands a Chance With My Coffee-Loving Family

Image zoom wayfair.com

If you come from a family of caffeine lovers like I do, you know how much damage can be done on a poor coffee machine. In my house, any time is an appropriate time for coffee, which means there’s practically always somebody making a new batch (especially now while we’re all at home social distancing together). Unlike past coffee machines we’ve gone through the one we currently have can actually handle the excessive use—even after we’ve had it for over half a decade.

It might look intimidating, but the OXO On Barista Brain 9-cup coffee machine is easier to use than any of the automatic one-cup dispensers I’ve tried. I don't know about you, but I feel a ton of pressure when there are a bunch of buttons at my disposal, and that added stress is simply not welcome before my first cup of coffee at 8 a.m. But this machine makes it simple; there’s just one knob you use for everything. All you have to do is select how many cups you’re making and press the big round button. The Barista Brain’s one dial can also program brewing times for those who like to wake up to the smell of their morning joe.

Another major bonus: This machine works fast—it can make up to nine cups in less than five minutes. It’s truly a game-changer for hectic mornings, and it’s a necessity for holidays when extended family is over. Plus, it looks sleek and professional on the kitchen counter thanks to its chrome finish and visible water heater. Seriously, when I’m tired (read: half asleep) in the mornings, watching the coffee brew in this machine is the perfect thing to zone out to because the smell soon wakes me right back up.

There are a bunch of helpful features that I never would have thought about needing before getting this coffee maker—and now that I use them, I can’t imagine being without them. For example, once a fresh pot is ready, a timer automatically starts counting down from one hour to show users how long it’s been since the last pot was brewed. This is especially useful for homes where people wake up at different times because it shows how fresh the coffee is. (In my experience, the coffee stays hot well past the one hour mark, so I don’t mind sipping past that time). Best of all, the carafe is made with insulated, double-walled stainless steel, so every pot stays hot for hours and holds flavor.

Now, I’m not the only one who loves this heavy-duty machine. Wherever you look—Wayfair or Williams-Sonoma—you’ll see near-perfect ratings and truly impressive reviews. I used to believe there was no chance a homemade cup of coffee could taste as good as one from a coffee shop, but the Barista Brain changed my mind; it produces rich, flavorful batches every single time. It might be because of the cone-shaped brew basket and mini showerhead that work together to evenly brew grounds. Or, it might be magic. Whatever it is, one thing I am certain of is that with my large family all under one roof, this thing is a necessity.

