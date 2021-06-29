I'm a Chef and These Are the Alternative Cookers I Use When It's Too Hot to Turn on My Oven

Cooking outside in the summer is idyllic. It's what most of my childhood memories are made of: grilled Long Island corn, piles of steamed clams, and bits of blackened marshmallow stuck all over my hands, face, and clothes. Cooking inside in the summertime is another story—one that is notably less idyllic as a professional cook who lives in an old house without central air conditioning. Making a full dinner in the summer without overheating my entire house is a feat I've only recently conquered; I had to learn the hard way that simply praying that the ceiling fan would keep my kitchen cool never seems to do the trick. Here's what I've learned: