This Multi-Functional Pan Is Like Eight Pieces of Cookware in One

Just as a stylish workout set can motivate you to exercise, a beautiful pan can kickstart your urge to cook a homemade meal. And for me, that happens with the Always Pan from Our Place. As practical as it is attractive, this multi-functional pan makes me more than willing to prepare dinner from scratch for the sake of taking it out of the cabinet and letting it have its moment to shine on the stovetop.

Essentially eight pieces of cookware in one adorable package, the pan is 10 inches in diameter with a 2.6-quart capacity. It comes with a domed lid that locks into place or lets out steam as needed, a steamer basket that fits right into the base for veggies or frozen food, and a nesting spatula that you can store directly on the pan’s handle—which doubles as a spoon rest. It even features an easy-pour spout to eliminate drips when transferring food onto a plate. Basically, it does it all.

The pan itself is made of cast aluminum for even heat distribution and is coated in a non-stick layer of ceramic for easy cleaning. I can personally attest to the fact that even after it’s been sitting out on the stove for hours post meal-prep, the pan wipes clean without the need for any excessive scrubbing or soaking. Free of potentially harmful chemicals like Teflon, it’s also dishwasher-safe.

Reviewers note that the versatile pan is unbelievably lightweight and pretty enough to leave out on display, and I couldn’t agree more. It’s available in four modern colors, including a muted pink hue called spice, and a special sage green color released in honor of Earth Day.

The pans are so popular, in fact, that all of the colors are currently only available for pre-order. But they’ll be back in stock and ready to ship in a few weeks, according to Our Place. So hurry to secure your own multi-functional modern pan now while you still can.

