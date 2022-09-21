Shoppers Are Amazed by the 'Incredible' Results They Get With This Best-Selling Air Fryer—and It's $50 Off

Air fryers are more than just a trending countertop kitchen appliance. They use convection cooking: Fans that circulate hot air to activate the Maillard reaction (while using little to no oil), resulting in delicious, healthier foods. The fact that you can virtually set it and forget it makes it a great addition to your cooking rotation as well.

Choosing the right air fryer requires considering a number of factors, including the amount of counter space available, the device's capabilities and functions, and the number of servings it can produce for your family. The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is the air fryer of choice for Amazon shoppers with limited counter space. With a 12-inch width and 11-inch height, it's a great size for serving two, and it won't take up much room in your kitchen. Plus, unlike most other air fryers on the market, you can toss the 4-quart, ceramic-coated nonstick basket, multi-layer rack, and crisper plate in the dishwasher when you're done.

To buy: $100 (was $130); amazon.com.

With this do-it-all machine, you can air fry, air roast, reheat and dehydrate dishes in temperatures ranging from 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit through the uncomplicated touch control panel, heating food fast and evenly with precise results. To achieve that perfect crispy brown texture, users recommend preheating the air fryer for a few minutes before each use.

"Can you marry an air fryer," one reviewer joked after successfully whipping up everything from tender BBQ wings and skirt steak to roasted red potatoes and mushrooms. "It's incredible! It's fast, the food is crisp—moist even," they added.

"You won't miss the oil," another shopper swore. The best-seller showed them that they didn't have to sacrifice flavor for a healthier cooking experience by bringing previously greasy foods back on their menu.

A third customer, a "busy mother", who uses the wildly practical device almost daily was delighted by how quickly it cooked up everyday snacks like chicken nuggets and dumplings with minimal effort. They found it very user-friendly, clarifying, "I can put the food in and walk away to finish my tasks." Reheating leftovers is also a breeze and comes out "tasting like it was freshly made."

A solid 4.8-star rating and over 33,000 five-star reviews prove the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is one of the best on the market, and right now, you can get it on sale for $100 at Amazon.