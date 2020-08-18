This Compact Blender Is Like 3 Kitchen Gadgets in One

When you have a small kitchen but love to cook, you have to be extra thoughtful about the gadgets and tools you invest in. While you might not have room for large appliances on your limited counter space or inside your cramped cabinets, you can find small, versatile items to work with your floorplan, like this tiny yet powerful personal blender from Magic Bullet.
Measuring just four inches wide and 11 inches tall, the space-efficient blender is easy to store and use in even the tiniest of kitchens, especially when you compare it to traditional blenders and food processors. It can blend a smoothie for one, cocktails for two, and creamy dip for a group in a snap thanks to its 250-watt motor and stainless steel cross blade. In fact, the brand advertises that it can whip up anything in 10 seconds or less.
It comes with a recipe book filled with quick and easy ideas, three resealable lids to keep food and drinks fresh, two party mugs to take on the go, and one tall cup for larger drinks and spreads. The handy blender is ideal for making smoothies, blended cocktails, sauces, and dips. It chops, mixes, blends, whips, and grinds all of your favorite ingredients, from avocados to frozen berries to chickpeas. You can even use it to grind whole coffee beans into fine grounds.
To buy: $40 (was $50); walmart.com.
Hundreds of Walmart shoppers have left rave reviews of the Magic Bullet Personal Blender online, saying it’s easy to use and clean. Of course, many also note the convenience of its compact size.
It usually costs $50, but right now, you can order one for about 20 percent off, bringing the already reasonable price down to $40. It’s a great option for those who want a blender, food processor, and coffee grinder, but don’t have the space for all three gadgets.
Head to Walmart to buy the device that’s basically three kitchen essentials in one small package.