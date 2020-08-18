This Compact Blender Is Like 3 Kitchen Gadgets in One

Measuring just four inches wide and 11 inches tall, the space-efficient blender is easy to store and use in even the tiniest of kitchens, especially when you compare it to traditional blenders and food processors. It can blend a smoothie for one, cocktails for two, and creamy dip for a group in a snap thanks to its 250-watt motor and stainless steel cross blade. In fact, the brand advertises that it can whip up anything in 10 seconds or less.