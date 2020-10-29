Amazon Shoppers Say This $13 Gadget Is the Secret to Easily Opening Jars

With an average of 4.7 stars across over 6,200 ratings, the EZ Off Jar Opener is so easy to use that you’ll never struggle to twist off a lid again. The gadget has a strong V-shaped grip that opens up nearly any size jar or bottle with the twist of a hand. Shoppers love that it attaches to the bottom of their kitchen cabinets, meaning it requires no storage space and is practically undetectable. It works on everything from that jar of pickles that’s been sitting in your fridge for a year to a water bottle that’s impossible to twist open. And you aren’t limited to kitchen supplies: It can even tackle stuck bottles of nail polish.