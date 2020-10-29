Amazon Shoppers Say This $13 Gadget Is the Secret to Easily Opening Jars

There’s nothing worse than being unable to open a jar of pasta sauce or container of salsa while you’re in the middle of making dinner, especially when you’re the only one home. As much as we wish we could just hand the jar to someone else, there’s actually an easy solution for the future. Amazon shoppers have discovered a genius tool that opens even the toughest of jars.
With an average of 4.7 stars across over 6,200 ratings, the EZ Off Jar Opener is so easy to use that you’ll never struggle to twist off a lid again. The gadget has a strong V-shaped grip that opens up nearly any size jar or bottle with the twist of a hand. Shoppers love that it attaches to the bottom of their kitchen cabinets, meaning it requires no storage space and is practically undetectable. It works on everything from that jar of pickles that’s been sitting in your fridge for a year to a water bottle that’s impossible to twist open. And you aren’t limited to kitchen supplies: It can even tackle stuck bottles of nail polish.
“I was tired of struggling to open jars, both large and small. My wrist would hurt after giving it everything I had. I used rubber grip pads, banged the lids with the backs of knives, ran them under hot water, and I still couldn’t get things open,” a customer said. “This thing is magical. I don't even attempt to open jars on my own anymore… If you struggle with opening jars of any size, this thing will solve the problem. After I saw how wonderful it is, I immediately bought one for my parents.”
Setup is super simple (one shopper mentioned it took them less than three minutes) because it comes with everything you need for installation, including peel-and-stick adhesive and three screws. Pro tip: Reviewers recommend positioning the EZ Off jar opener so that the V-shaped grip points to the front of your cabinets—they insist it’s easier to pull the container toward you rather than push it away.
To buy: $13 (was $20); amazon.com.
Even though opening jars is something we all struggle with sometimes, the gadget is especially helpful for anyone with arthritis or carpal tunnel. One person wrote, “Once in a while, you stumble on a product that is better than advertised. This is one of them. Having arthritis in my hands, I struggle to open some large jars. This works like a charm and makes it a one-handed operation… Now I want to open every jar in the house.”
When you think about all the time and energy you’ll save by not having to wrestle with a jar ever again, then EZ Off’s jar opener is definitely worth the $13.