This $7 Frother Is the Ultimate Kitchen Tool for Fluffy Foods and Drinks

Before the arrival of the novel coronavirus, I didn’t even know there was such a thing as a handheld milk frother. But as the pandemic wore on and the whipped Dalgona coffee craze hit my social media channels, the handy little device was the only prospective purchase on my mind. I’d read more than my fair share of Reddit posts claiming that a truly great frother would not only foam milk to perfection, but could be used to serve up the viral fluffy beverage sweeping my Instagram feed, among other things. After copious research, I decided to take the plunge with the Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother. Amazon reviewers assured me it was a high-quality gadget, but I never could have anticipated just how much the single-button device can do.