This $7 Frother Is the Ultimate Kitchen Tool for Fluffy Foods and Drinks

Before the arrival of the novel coronavirus, I didn’t even know there was such a thing as a handheld milk frother. But as the pandemic wore on and the whipped Dalgona coffee craze hit my social media channels, the handy little device was the only prospective purchase on my mind. I’d read more than my fair share of Reddit posts claiming that a truly great frother would not only foam milk to perfection, but could be used to serve up the viral fluffy beverage sweeping my Instagram feed, among other things. After copious research, I decided to take the plunge with the Bonsenkitchen Electric Milk Frother. Amazon reviewers assured me it was a high-quality gadget, but I never could have anticipated just how much the single-button device can do.
This milk frother is powerful, so much so, in fact, that I chose to use it over the sink for my first couple tries to avoid splattering liquid all over my kitchen. After a few uses, I was able to successfully migrate to the countertop without any spills. But the learning curve is worth it—even with my lack of expertise, the Bonsenkitchen frother foamed up the milk for my morning coffee in a matter of seconds and whipped up the dalgona coffee mixture in only a few minutes.
Repeatedly witnessing the strength of the frother made me curious as to how else I could use it. Soon enough, I found myself scouring Google for the best recipes using milk frothers, quickly learning that my device could be used to add extra air pockets to scrambled eggs before cooking, ensuring maximum fluffiness. Another unconventional use for the milk frother? It’s great for making homemade whipped cream, especially if you’d like to avoid the hassle (and cost) of a traditional hand mixer. Needless to say, I’ve spent the duration of this pandemic consuming variations of all the whipped, fluffy, and frothy recipes I can get my hands on.
The frother has more than 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with many mentioning that it blends protein shakes to the perfect consistency. “Where has this been my entire life? This frother makes my life easier, in less than 20 seconds I have my shakes completely dissolved,” one reviewer wrote. It’s also easy to clean by hand: Just run the stainless steel end under the sink and scrub the way you would any other kitchen tool.
The whipped coffee trend has long since passed, but I promise the milk frother from Bonsenkitchen still has all the makings of a holy grail tool for life at home. And with a price tag of just $7, it’s well worth the investment.
To buy: $7; amazon.com