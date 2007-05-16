With an impressive 4.4-star rating and over 1,400 reviews, this option by Oster is one of the most popular toaster ovens at Walmart. The super spacious model uses a special convection system that evenly heats up food—and it’s even big enough to fit a full-sized frozen pizza. Along with an easy-to-use digital keypad, the appliance can be used to toast, bake, and defrost a wide variety of foods.

With a sleek stainless steel finish that’ll look good in any kitchen, this option also boasts an automatic shut-off feature—so you never have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. . “This oven is one of the best purchases I have made in a long time! Since I received it, I have not used my big oven except to bake a Christmas ham. The racks are very good quality. I've baked muffins, pizza, chicken, casseroles — everything. It is so easy to use and so easy to clean. I absolutely love the convection feature. It is large, so you will need to make sure you have room for it. It is well worth making room for,” said one customer.

To buy: $109; walmart.com.