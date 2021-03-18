The 6 Best Countertop Dishwashers for People Who Hate Doing Dishes

At $260, Danby’s countertop dishwasher is the most affordable model on this list—and it’s an Amazon best-seller with hundreds of five-star ratings. It’s designed to fit up to six place settings at a time, and it even comes with a silverware basket to keep forks and knives secure. There are six wash cycles, ranging from an intensive mode for heavily soiled dishes to a shorter option designed for glassware. The mini dishwasher has an all-white exterior, and while it might not be as aesthetically pleasing as some of the other models, customers say it’s “not so big that it looks intrusive” on your countertops. “My dishes have come out perfectly clean and spotless on all of the settings I've tried so far,” one person wrote. “I've gone from being a slob with a sink full of dishes to a neatnik overnight. I can't get over how much easier it makes my life.”

Dimensions: 19.69 x 21.65 x 17.24 inches