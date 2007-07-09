The Best Coolers

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
Danny Kim
Is your old standby losing its cool? These five clever favorites—from 70 vetted—will keep drinks and food icy fresh through any dog-day afternoon.
Best Party-Size

Coleman Steel Belted Cooler
Retro styling comes with modern amenities: plastic base, rustproof drain, tight latch to keep in the cold, and rubber-coated handles for comfy carting from car to campsite (or porch to yard). Packed solid, it holds 85 cans.*

To buy: $130, coleman.com.

*In the cooler industry, size is typically measured by the number of cans a cooler holds.

Best With Wheels

California Innovations Rolling Cooler
The body can be lifted off the wheels when rough terrain makes rolling tricky. The top flap has a built-in drawstring pouch—great for wet swimsuits or lunch trash. Holds 60 cans.

To buy: $30, californiainnovations.com for info.

Best Collapsible

REI Picnic Cooler
Large, with a sturdy base, yet easy to carry, thanks to a cleverly designed shoulder strap. Front loops can transport a rolled blanket. Off duty, it presses to about the size of a casserole; a breeze to store. Holds 30 cans.

To buy: $39.50, rei.com.

Best Mini

Coleman 9-Can Cooler
Small and light enough to carry on a hike, with a hard plastic liner that slips out for washing (and keeps your PB&J from getting crushed). Sized just right to hold drinks and snacks for four or a full lunch for two.

To buy: $13, coleman.com.

Best Incognito

Igloo Dual Compartment 24 Tote
Works like a cooler, looks like a bag—ideal for a day that includes both museum and park picnic. Two compartments mean everything stays cold while dry goods remain dry. Holds 24 cans.

To buy: $19, igloocoolers.com for info.

