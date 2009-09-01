The Best Coffeemakers
Automatic Drip: Winner
Arguably the most popular type, automatic-drip machines are nearly foolproof. Pour water in a chamber, place coffee in a filter, and brew.
Zojirushi EC-BD15
This unit features a large water gauge, so it’s easy to see when you’ve hit the number of cups you want. And the thermal carafe “kept coffee hot for 10 hours, even when not on the burner,” said a tester.
Capacity: 8 cups.
To buy: $90, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Automatic Drip: Bargain Buy
Black + Decker 12-Cup Thermal Coffee Maker
This workhouse trumped other bargain buys by making far stronger brew. Be sure to use the “bold” setting for maximum strength (there are regular and strong settings, too). The stainless-steel vacuum-sealed carafe keeps the joe hot for at least two hours, much longer than glass containers on other picks do. And a specially designed spout prevented drips and leakage during pouring. One of our favorite parts? The digital controls have a button for a small batch of coffee (1 to 4 cups) so you can use this machine instead of a single serve. You can also sneak a cup of coffee before the whole pot is finished brewing without interrupting the cycle—brilliant.
To buy: $50, amazon.com.
French Press: Winner
Push down a plunger to extract the truest, purest flavor from the beans, say aficionados. These models are also portable and look pretty on the dining table.
Bodum Kenya
It has “a comfortable handle” and a plastic frame “that lets you set it directly on any surface without using a trivet.” The filter “goes down smoothly,” as does the coffee. “It was so good, I had three cups,” said a fan.
Capacity: 8 cups.
To buy: $34, amazon.com.
French Press: Runner-up
Alessi Cactus!
Sure, it’s pricey, but “it looks absolutely gorgeous―like coffee’s answer to heirloom china.” The “tight filter doesn’t let any grinds escape,” and the coffee tastes “rich and delicious.”
Capacity: 8 cups.
To buy: $225, bedbathandbeyond.com.
Percolator: Runner-up
Cuisinart PRC-12
It may look retro, but this unit is hardly behind the times. It made “terrific coffee and poured beautifully, without any spills.” A few grounds seeped into the coffee, however.
Capacity: 12 cups.
To buy: $70, walmart.com.
Best Pour-Over
KitchenAid Custom Pour Over Brewer
Pour over, a popular method that gives you a barista-quality cup, can be laborious. You have to slowly pour hot water over the grounds at just the right speed, being careful not to flood the grounds. Seems like a lot of work to do before you’ve had your morning brew. This unit turns on before you wake up, thanks to the built in timer. It slowly wets grounds for you, and has your coffee ready for the ultimate good morning. Testers especially loved this machine’s compact, upright shape. It slides snugly into any corner in the kitchen.
To buy: $180, amazon.com.
Best Splurge
Technivorm Moccamaster 59616 KBG-741 AO
There are hundreds of coffee makers on the market. This one is the gold standard. It’s well made and will give you many happy years of delicious coffee. It brews cups of joe with no traces of bitterness or acidity—something few home coffee makers can accomplish. The sleek, BPA-free appliance purrs while it works, a bit like an expensive car. It has a full carafe ready for you in precisely 6 minutes. And no worries if you’re not ready to enjoy right away: a sensitive hot plate keeps your coffee at the perfect temperature for drinking—hot but not too hot. Yes, the product is an investment, but the results are as close as you can get to a coffeehouse order.
To buy: From $290, amazon.com.
Automatic Drip: Runner-up
DeLonghi DCF212T
It felt slightly less durable than other models, but testers loved the front-access drawers for grounds and water. “You can use it without having to move it from under a cabinet,” said one.
Capacity: 12 cups.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.
Grind and Brew: Winner
For those who buy whole beans, these all-in-one models eliminate a step by grinding right before making the coffee.
Krups KM7000
Some grinders are so loud they sound like freight trains, but this one “was just a little louder than the hum of a refrigerator.” It has five grind levels and three strength settings.
Capacity: 10 cups.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.
Grind and Brew: Runner-up
Cuisinart DGB-550BK
Testers praised the handy brew-pause function that “lets you sneak in a cup before the process is through” and the “plastic knuckle guard on the handle that ensures you won’t burn your fingers.”
Capacity: 12 cups.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. A similar product can be found here.
Percolator: Winner
Fill with water, add coffee to the brew basket, and put the basket inside; these machines circulate boiling water through grounds for a robust brew.
Dualit Cordless
This “short and stout” model lifts off its base so you can bring it to the table without a cord dangling behind you.
Capacity: 12 cups.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.