The Best Coffeemakers

We have pretty high standards when it comes to coffee. We want it to be as tasty as the cups from the local café. And just as convenient. It’s possible to find coffee makers that satisfy both requirements, although they’re truly far and few between. Luckily, there’s no need to wade through customer reviews to research the vast market. That’s because we tested the bestselling models from all of the major brands to find the best drip coffee makers, grind and brews, French presses, percolators, and even pour over. Our favorites often had built in timers, so the brew was ready when we were. Also important to us: how easy they were to clean, how compact they were, and how durable (we used the machines over a period of time to make sure they didn’t wear and tear). There is a range of prices, from best bargain buy to best splurge. Take heed: we did find that price tended to correspond to overall quality (durability, simplicity, and taste of brew). All we’re saying is: if you’re a real, er, coffee snob, it’s probably worth investing in a nice machine. Either way, each of these high-performing winners is guaranteed to perk you up.