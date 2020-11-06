These $14 Baking Sheets Will Help You Make the Perfect Holiday Cookies Every Single Time

The holidays will be here before you know it, which means an endless amount of baking is on the horizon. If your cookies and other baked goods are constantly getting ruined by sticking to the bottoms of your baking sheets, these AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mats may be just the thing your kitchen needs. They provide a non-stick surface for anything you’re baking, and protect your sheets and pans from getting scorched.
These handy baking mats are made from a non-stick silicone material, so you never have to worry about ruining your expensive baking sheets again. Each mat measures 11.6x16.5 inches and should fit most half-sheet sized pans. They are also oven safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.
Along with saving your pans from burnt-on messes and splatters, these kitchen essentials will also save you money in the long run. Since they are reusable, you can cut down on your use of aluminum foil and parchment paper. And did we mention they are dishwasher-safe?
With smart details like that, it’s no wonder these baking sheets have become a number one best-seller on Amazon with over 17,000 five-star reviews. “LOVE THESE! Total baking game changer,” raved one reviewer. “Don’t spend big money on the others. These are just as good at a fraction of the price. Been using them for my holiday baking and I can honestly say that I have forgotten what I did without them.”
And they’re not just for holiday cookies, either. Many customers say they use them to bake veggies, chicken, fish, meat, and more. “I have used these silicone mats so many times at really high temperatures and have not had any issues with them,” wrote one. “I’ve made granola, biscuits, roasted chickpeas, macarons, baked potatoes, roasted veggies, etc. There’s not a single stain on them, they haven’t burned, lost their flexibility or sturdiness, they are easy to clean and don’t feel greasy afterwards. They’re a must-have in my kitchen, and I definitely recommend them to anyone.”
At just $14 for a set of two, the AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mats are an affordable way to make your holiday baking much easier this year. Get a set for yourself below!
To buy: $14; amazon.com.