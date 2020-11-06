These $14 Baking Sheets Will Help You Make the Perfect Holiday Cookies Every Single Time

And they’re not just for holiday cookies, either. Many customers say they use them to bake veggies, chicken, fish, meat, and more. “I have used these silicone mats so many times at really high temperatures and have not had any issues with them,” wrote one. “I’ve made granola, biscuits, roasted chickpeas, macarons, baked potatoes, roasted veggies, etc. There’s not a single stain on them, they haven’t burned, lost their flexibility or sturdiness, they are easy to clean and don’t feel greasy afterwards. They’re a must-have in my kitchen, and I definitely recommend them to anyone.”