This cast-iron skillet has over 14,800 reviews on Amazon—yes, seriously. Standing at an overall 4.4 stars, the Lodge cast-iron skillet is a classic staple for any kitchen, and you will use it time and time again for everything from morning sandwiches to dinner steaks. “Throw your money at Amazon and never look back,” one shopper wrote. “Holy crap this thing rocks. I cook everything in this baby. You ever reheat pizza on a cast iron skillet? You ever get cold in the winter so you just heat up the skillet and let it sit in bed with you? Well I have, and I have the burn marks to prove it. I love this skillet, what a phenomenal purchase.”

To buy: $15; amazon.com.