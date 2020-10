The kitchen can be overwhelming. There are so many little (and big!) things we need to stock it that we often end up buying whatever we spot first at our nearest convenience store, which isn’t always the highest quality. That’s why we searched high and low on Amazon to find the very best kitchen essentials for you.We rounded up everything: knives, dish towels, whisks, coffee machines, measuring cups, dish racks, cooking utensils—you name it, we found it. It’s time to replace those “eh, these will hold me over for now” items you quickly threw into your shopping cart the day before you moved in, and replace them with these raved-about kitchen must-haves. While you’re at it, check out a few of our editors’ all-time favorite kitchen gadgets that have stood the test of time, including waffle makers and grapefruit spoons . (Spoiler: They’re all from Amazon.)