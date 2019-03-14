The 30 Best Kitchen Essentials on Amazon With Insanely Good Reviews
We rounded up everything: knives, dish towels, whisks, coffee machines, measuring cups, dish racks, cooking utensils—you name it, we found it. It’s time to replace those “eh, these will hold me over for now” items you quickly threw into your shopping cart the day before you moved in, and replace them with these raved-about kitchen must-haves. While you’re at it, check out a few of our editors’ all-time favorite kitchen gadgets that have stood the test of time, including waffle makers and grapefruit spoons. (Spoiler: They’re all from Amazon.)
Utopia Kitchen Flour Sack Dish Towels
Over 2,800 Amazon shoppers swear by these flour sack dish towels from Utopia Kitchen. Made out of 100 percent pure ring-spun cotton, they’re super soft, durable, extremely absorbent, and have countless uses. They’re just as great for wiping down dishes as they are for straining cheese.
To buy: $16; amazon.com.
Finedine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
This set of nesting mixing bowls comes with six different sizes, ranging from three-quarters quart to eight quarts. They’re refrigerator, freezer, and dishwasher safe, and conveniently fit into any cabinet or cupboard.
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Cutlery Block Set
Every kitchen needs a set of sturdy, sharp, and reliable knives. Thousands of Amazon customers love this 15-piece stainless steel set by Cuisinart that includes a chef knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife, bird's beak paring knife, sharpening steel, household shears, and a block to hold them all.
To buy: $46; amazon.com.
SimpleHuman Kitchen Steel Frame Dish Rack
Owning a good dish rack is a must—how many times have you replaced yours because it broke, got rusty, or became moldy? The SimpleHuman dish rack is durable, rust proof, and made with anti-residue hydrophilic coating (which means residue won’t build up on the plastic tray). Plus, it has a swivel spout that drains water directly into the sink.
To buy: $80; amazon.com.
Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker
If you can’t live without that cup of joe in the morning, then you may want to invest in this Hamilton Beach coffee maker. Over 4,800 reviewers have given this coffee machine a perfect, five-star review. It comes with both single serve (it’s soft-pod friendly) and full-pot brewing options, and you can program the brewing time up to 24 hours beforehand.
To buy: $60 (was $90); amazon.com.
Chef Craft Stainless Steel Kitchen Tool Set
If you’ve been meaning to upgrade those old kitchen utensils, you’ll definitely want to consider this Chef Craft set. The six-piece stainless steel set includes a solid turner, slotted turner, basting spoon, slotted spoon, fork, and ladle. They’re super simple, functional, and dishwasher safe, plus each piece is available for individual purchase as well.
To buy: $17; amazon.com.
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet
This cast-iron skillet has over 14,800 reviews on Amazon—yes, seriously. Standing at an overall 4.4 stars, the Lodge cast-iron skillet is a classic staple for any kitchen, and you will use it time and time again for everything from morning sandwiches to dinner steaks. “Throw your money at Amazon and never look back,” one shopper wrote. “Holy crap this thing rocks. I cook everything in this baby. You ever reheat pizza on a cast iron skillet? You ever get cold in the winter so you just heat up the skillet and let it sit in bed with you? Well I have, and I have the burn marks to prove it. I love this skillet, what a phenomenal purchase.”
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Organic Bamboo Cooking & Serving Utensil Set
If you prefer wooden cooking utensils, or like to have both metal and wooden versions, this six-piece bamboo set from Neet is the most liked on Amazon. Made from 100 percent bamboo, these utensils are chemical free, naturally antibacterial, and can withstand high heat. The set includes a spoon, spork, flat spatula, slotted spoon, and slotted spatula, all in a matching bamboo utensil organizer.
To buy: $17; amazon.com.
Simply Calphalon Nonstick Cookware Set
Over 2,800 Amazon customers love cooking with these non-stick calphalon pots and pans. The cookware set comes with 10 pieces (two omelette pans, two saucepans, one saute pan, one covered stock pot, and four glass lids), and they are double coated with non-stick coating for durability and longtime use. “I've had a Calphalon Simply 12" Everyday Pan for years and l Iove it,” one reviewer wrote. “Decided I needed to invest in the same series for a pot and pan set. I couldn't be more pleased. Great purchase and the price was unbeatable! It heats evenly, the non-stick is awesome.”
To buy: $150; amazon.com.
Panasonic Microwave Oven
Having a microwave in the kitchen can be super useful for quickly reheating and defrosting food, boiling water, and even cooking. This smart Panasonic microwave has built-in sensors that adjust the power and time of heating depending on what kind of food you put in. It also includes keep warm and turbo defrost features, a quick-minute timer, delay-start mode, and a child safety lock.
To buy: $130; amazon.com.
Kebley Professional Heavy Garlic Press
This heavy-duty garlic press is great for getting those small, perfectly minced pieces of garlic you need to throw into your favorite dish. It’s quick, efficient, and durable. “I recently listened to a podcast that discussed the ease of garlic presses. I have never owned one so I thought I would try it out,” one shopper wrote. “Holy goodness have I been missing out! This garlic press is easy to use and the best part—easy to clean. Hot water running through took care of the job (but it is dishwasher safe, if needed). What a time saver when needing minced garlic for cooking.”
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
OXO Good Grips Utility Cutting Board
Thousands of Amazon reviewers have given this OXO Good Grips cutting board a positive review. This cutting board is odor resistant and nonporous, plus it has a grooves for running juices, non-slip edges, and soft side handles. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe and won’t scratch easily.
To buy: $15; amazon.com.
Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containers
Sitting at over 10,000 reviews, these Rubbermaid storage containers are one of the best you can purchase on Amazon. The BPA-free, 42-piece set comes with a variety of sizes that will fit all kinds of food, and are microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe. “I absolutely love these containers. They seal tight and stack well. Unlike some other containers, you can fill the containers to their full capacity and the lids are easy to get on and off,” wrote one reviewer. “I was given a set years ago along with some large ones as a gift and I've been dependent on them since.”
To buy: $26; amazon.com.
Cuisinart Metal Classic 2-Slice Toaster
A toaster in the kitchen is a must for anyone that enjoys a good toasted bagel or slice of bread. This Cuisinart toaster is super simple but functional—it offers six shade control settings from one to six, and a few toasting options to make your user experience even easier, including bagel, defrosting, and reheating buttons.
To buy: $40; amazon.com.
Precision Kitchenware Stainless Steel Vegetable Peeler
This Precision Kitchenware vegetable peeler is the only peeler you’ll ever need. It’s ultra sharp, has both a julienne blade and a regular blade, and comes with a lifetime guarantee. “The peeler is easy to grip and literally glides over whatever you're trying to peel. Peeling potatoes has never gone by faster,” raved one shopper. “It's incredibly sharp and efficient and even acts as a julienner. I have used it to julienne carrots and it works wonders.”
To buy: $10 (was $24); amazon.com.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer With Pouring Shield
You can’t go wrong with this best-selling Kitchenaid mixer. This KitchenAid Artisan Series mixer has an overall 4.5 rating, comes in over 20 bright and glossy color options, and is powerful enough to handle everything from kneading bread dough to making whipped cream. The mixer includes a coated flat beater, coated dough hook, six-wire whip, and one-piece pouring shield. Plus, there are over 15 optional attachments available, including pasta rollers and slicers.
To buy: $279 (was $430); amazon.com.
StarPack Basics Range Silicone Kitchen Tongs
These StarPack tongs have a near-perfect, overall five-star rating on Amazon. The stainless steel tongs come as a pair of two (a nine-inch and a 12-inch version), each featuring silicone tips that are super heat resistant, and a ring-pull locking system.
To buy: $16; amazon.com.
Rachael Ray Steel Baking Sheet Set
It’s time to say goodbye to those old, flimsy baking sheets and hello to Rachael Ray’s long-lasting, non-stick steel set. The baking set comes with three different-size pans that each have extra-wide and grippy handles.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
U-Taste Measuring Cups and Spoons Set
This colorful set of measuring cups and spoons comes with every size you need. Each cup and spoon in the 12-piece set are each individually engraved with their size, plus each silicone handle comes in a different color, so you can also identify the cup or spoon according to that. And the best part—they’re made of rust-resistant stainless steel.
To buy: $27; amazon.com.
ZYLISS Lock N’ Lift Manual Can Opener With Lid Lifter Magnet
If something as simple as this can opener has over 4,400 five-star reviews, then you know it’s got to be good. Amazon customers swear that this Zyliss can opener is “the best” they’ve ever owned. “Bought this awhile ago and it's still going strong! Such a handy little can opener. I love it! Very ergonomic, easy to use, has a little magnet to pull the top off. Anyway, if you want a very useful can opener, you can't go wrong with this item,” one happy shopper wrote. “Really, this baby is a joy to use. It has opened many a can and still going strong.”
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
ThermoPro TP03A Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Over 6,400 customers love this $10 meat thermometer because of its accuracy, efficiency, and durability. It has a foldable design for safety and cleanliness, a magnetic back, and LCD display. “Pretty accurate thermometer! I never could justify the price of the most popular instant read thermometer. There is just no need to spend $100 on a Thermapen. There are cheaper alternatives that are just as accurate. This item proves this point!” wrote one reviewer.
To buy: $13 (was $30); amazon.com.
Panasonic Toaster Oven
A toaster oven is the best of both worlds: You can make everything from breakfast to dinner in it. Use it for simple things, like toast, reheating leftovers, and baking a frozen pizza, or bigger jobs, like making a casserole. This Panasonic toaster oven functions by double infrared heating, cooks up to 40 percent faster than other toaster ovens, has preset cooking modes, and is super compact.
To buy: $126; amazon.com.
OXO Good Grips Balloon Whisk
This stainless steel OXO Good Grips whisk is seriously study, has a grippy non-slip handle shaped for comfort, and will work like a charm for whatever you need to whip up. “I'd say this [is] the best whisk I've owned in my life,” wrote one shopper. “I mean [with] the fair price, quality, durable and lovely performance this whisk is well worth its price of ten dollars.”
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Waiters Corkscrew by HiCoup
Be honest—how many corkscrews have you gone through in the last few years? Probably too many to count. So many corkscrews break easily, or we lose track of them because they’re not that great anyways. That will all change with this HiCoup corkscrew that’s preferred by sommeliers, waiters, and bartenders. The $12 corkscrew triples as a bottle opener and foil cutter, comes in 25 different color and design options, and makes opening a bottle of wine easier than your traditional corkscrew thanks to its two-piece hinge.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
Cuisinart Fine Mesh Stainless Steel Strainers
These Cuisinart mesh strainers are one of the best-selling food strainers on Amazon. This set of strainers comes in three different sizes, works for both dry and wet ingredients, and is guaranteed to last a lifetime.
To buy: $9 (was $22); amazon.com.
Silicone Oven Mitts With Quilted Cotton Lining
You never have to worry about burning your hand on a hot pot—or dropping it—ever again with these silicone oven mitts. They have a textured, non-slip grip, and can resist up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Despite being heavy duty, they’re also surprisingly breathable, flexible, and lined with cotton for extra comfort.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
NutriBullet High-Speed Blender/Mixer System
You’ve probably heard of the NutriBullet. The super simple and compact blender system makes the most out of those fruits and veggies sitting in your kitchen, and it’s beloved by over 6,000 Amazon customers. The system comes with a power base, tall cup, two short cups, flat blade, emulsifying blade, two re-sealable lids, pocket nutritionist, and manual with recipes.
To buy: $50 (was $60); amazon.com.
Spring Chef Stainless Steel Box Grater
At a near perfect five-star rating, this cheese grater is an Amazon favorite. The large grater comes with four different kinds of graters on each side, including a coarse shred, medium shred, fine shred, and slicer. It has a lifetime warranty, is dishwasher safe, and will grate anything from soft or hard cheeses to nuts.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.