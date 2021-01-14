‘The Best Tongs Ever’ Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

If you're anything like me, the cannister holding all your kitchen tools is overflowing. I've somehow managed to squeeze an assortment of wooden spoons, rubber spatulas, ladles, slotted spoons, and even a can opener (albeit precariously perched on the side) into one small space. And while having a variety of implements to choose from is unquestionably thrilling, the one I rely on most is one you might not expect: a set of tongs.