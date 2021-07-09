The $6 Hack Shoppers Use to Make Over Their Kitchens
There are many things that can make or break your DIY kitchen renovations. Among the most crucial: how you decide to update your countertops. If you're not quite ready to commit to a new finish, there's one simple alternative that you can do in the meantime—applying an adhesive design that looks just as good as real stone or granite, but costs just $6 a roll.
This marble paper is everything you'd need in a temporary counter solution. It's waterproof, removable, and requires no tools for installation. More than 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given the design hack a perfect five-star rating thanks to its easy application, affordable cost, and sleek finish.
One shopper, who "took a chance" buying the adhesive paper to fix up a desk, said that it was worth every penny. "I ended up liking it so much, I bought more and re-finished my kitchen countertop with it as well," they wrote.
Compared to real marble countertops, which cost around $60 per square foot, this solution costs $6 for an entire 11.8-inch by 78.7-inch roll.
"Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters, but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Take the installation nice and slow and you won't have any issues."
To stick on the paper, reviewers advise first cleaning your counters to ensure that there are no crumbs or stains around to ruin the paper's smooth appearance. One hack they love is smoothing out the paper with something flat and sturdy, like a credit card, once it's on top of the counter. They say going over the area removes any air bubbles or creases.
Plus, you don't have to worry about where it's placed. The paper is waterproof and, per shoppers, can be cleaned with dish soap or wet wipes that same way a typical counter space would be.
"I have spilled coffee and water and it wipes up and does not soak into the contact paper," wrote one reviewer. "Would highly recommend it."
Whether you're looking for a temporary solution or a more affordable way to makeover your kitchen, you'll find it with this beloved marble countertop paper. Shop the top-rated home hack below.
