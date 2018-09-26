The Food Safety and Inspection Service has released a list of retailers that may have unknowingly sold ground beef contaminated with a dangerous strain of E. coli, and some of the country’s top grocery stores are included.

If you haven’t already checked the frozen ground beef in your freezer to see if it’s included in the 130,000 pounds of ground beef recalled because of a deadly E. coli outbreak, you need to take a look now.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)—the government agency behind food recalls—has just released the list of stores that may have received the contaminated beef, and several top national retailers are on it.

Meijer, Safeway/Albertson’s, and Target stores nationwide may have received contaminated shipments of ground beef from Colorado-based Cargill Meat solutions. Aldi stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin also may have stocked and sold the meat, as possible with Sam’s Club locations in North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

Grocery stores in California, Georgia, Colorado, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia are also named as potential distributors of the E. coli ground beef.

You can see the FSIS’s full list of possibly effected retailers here, with the caveat that some stores that received the ground beef may not be on the list and not every store on the list necessarily received it. That’s to say, the list of beef potentially affected by E. coli is not 100 percent accurate, which is why it’s important to check any ground beef items you purchased and stored in late June for the identification information described in the original September recall.

The E. coli–contaminated ground beef is the probable cause of 17 reported illnesses and one death in July, according to the FSIS. The beef could be labeled under Rumba Meats, Sterling Silver Premium Meats, Angus Pride Beef, Excel Fresh Meats, Ranchers Registry Beef, Angus Farms Beef, Genuine Texas Angus Beef, or Blackwell Angus Beef brands, and items subject to the recall can be identified by establishment number EST. 86R inside the USDA mark of inspection.