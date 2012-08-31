Store-Bought Snack Ideas for Kids
Cinnamon Crunch Somersaults
These rustic nuggets, baked with sunflower seeds and toasted grains, have just a hint of cinnamon-kissed sweetness and a pleasing, earthy crunch. Bonus: They’re nut-free.
To buy: $4.50 for a 6-ounce bag, at supermarkets at shop.somersaultsnackco.com.
Featured September 2012
Mary’s Gone Crackers Sea Salt Sticks & Twigs Pretzels
Made with brown rice, quinoa, and flax seeds, these gluten-free, vegan snacks are sure to satisfy when the munchies hit. If your kids like spicy fare, try the chipotle tomato or curry flavors.
To buy: $5 for a 7.5-ounce bag, at supermarkets and marysgonecrackers.com.
Boom Chicka Pop Sea Salt Popcorn
There are only three ingredients listed on the package—popcorn, sunflower oil, and sea salt. Light and airy, not greasy, the kernels provide fiber and protein without trans fats or preservatives.
To buy: $4 for a 5-ounce bag, at supermarkets and angieskettlecorn.com.
Iced Oatmeal Cookie Clif Kid ZBar
Free of high-fructose corn syrup, this not-too-sweet organic bar has all the chewy, oat-filled goodness you’ll find in your favorite cookie but packs a surprisingly nutritious punch.
To buy: $5 for a box of six, at supermarkets and clifbarstore.com.
Kind Peanut Butter Whole Grain Clusters
A variety of whole grains—including oats, millet, amaranth, and buckwheat—combined with peanut butter make a delicious, protein-rich snack when served with yogurt, milk, or just eaten straight from the bag.
To buy: $6 for an 11-ounce bag, at supermarkets.
Kashi Almond Soft-Baked Squares
They may resemble almond-topped blondies, but these nutty treats—made with seven whole grains, sweet potatoes, and garbanzo beans—are much healthier than the bake-sale classic.
To buy: $3.80 for a box of five, at supermarkets.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail