6 Sweet Treats for Valentine’s Day

By Heath Goldman
Updated September 01, 2016
chuaochocolatier.com
Prepare for love at first bite.
Chuao Chocolatier’s Aphrodisiac Heart Bonbon Collection

chuaochocolatier.com

Chocolate-covered caramels get a delicious upgrade. These handcrafted truffles are infused with flirty flavors, like Meyer lemon, strawberry, and rosemary. Packed in a beautiful box with a silky bow, this assortment is an impressive way to say, “I love you.”

To buy: $32 for one 16-piece box, chuaochocolatier.com.

Featured February 2014

Magnolia Bakery Valentine's Day Cupcake Combo

magnoliabakery.com

With “Cupid” or “Love” iced on top, these lush confections—in devil’s food cake, red velvet, and flourless chocolate cake—make after-dinner sweet talk easy.

To buy: $25 for six cupcakes, magnoliabakery.com.

You Rock Chocolate Guitar

target.com

This solid milk chocolate figurine is the perfect way to indulge the rock star in your life.

To buy: $4 for one 2.1-ounce package, at Target stores.

Theo Chocolate My Cherry Baby

wholefoodsmarket.com

Made with creamy 45 percent milk chocolate and dried cherries, this bar isn’t just mouthwatering: It’s also organic and fair trade.

To buy: $4 for one 3-ounce bar, at Whole Foods.

Lindt Hello Assorted Mini Sticks Heart

lindtusa.com

Make little ones feel loved with a handful of these individually wrapped nuggets in their lunchbox. With flavors like Cookies & Cream and Caramel Brownie, who wouldn’t feel adored?

To buy: $10 for one 6.3-ounce container, at supermarkets.

Gimbal’s Cinnamon Lovers

gimbalscandy.com

Turn up the heat with these bite-sized fiery red treats. A great way to spice up iced cookies, they also make an irresistible sweet snack.

To buy: $4.30 for one 9-ounce bag, at supermarkets and drugstores.

