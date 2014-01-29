6 Sweet Treats for Valentine’s Day
Chuao Chocolatier’s Aphrodisiac Heart Bonbon Collection
Chocolate-covered caramels get a delicious upgrade. These handcrafted truffles are infused with flirty flavors, like Meyer lemon, strawberry, and rosemary. Packed in a beautiful box with a silky bow, this assortment is an impressive way to say, “I love you.”
To buy: $32 for one 16-piece box, chuaochocolatier.com.
Featured February 2014
Magnolia Bakery Valentine's Day Cupcake Combo
With “Cupid” or “Love” iced on top, these lush confections—in devil’s food cake, red velvet, and flourless chocolate cake—make after-dinner sweet talk easy.
To buy: $25 for six cupcakes, magnoliabakery.com.
You Rock Chocolate Guitar
This solid milk chocolate figurine is the perfect way to indulge the rock star in your life.
To buy: $4 for one 2.1-ounce package, at Target stores.
Theo Chocolate My Cherry Baby
Made with creamy 45 percent milk chocolate and dried cherries, this bar isn’t just mouthwatering: It’s also organic and fair trade.
To buy: $4 for one 3-ounce bar, at Whole Foods.
Lindt Hello Assorted Mini Sticks Heart
Make little ones feel loved with a handful of these individually wrapped nuggets in their lunchbox. With flavors like Cookies & Cream and Caramel Brownie, who wouldn’t feel adored?
To buy: $10 for one 6.3-ounce container, at supermarkets.
Gimbal’s Cinnamon Lovers
Turn up the heat with these bite-sized fiery red treats. A great way to spice up iced cookies, they also make an irresistible sweet snack.
To buy: $4.30 for one 9-ounce bag, at supermarkets and drugstores.
