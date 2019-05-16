Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Besides saving you time, buying in bigger batches is a great way to get what you need without breaking the bank. Remember that the best bulk buys are items you use frequently and consistently—so avoid highly perishable products unless you’ll be eating (or drinking) them daily. But when it comes to products you find yourself shelling out on weekly at the grocery store, stock up at Sam’s instead! Here are the items you should consider grabbing next time you’re at ‘The Club.’

USDA Prime Steaks

This February, Sam’s Club announced that they now carry USDA Prime beef, the highest USDA grade for beef, in all clubs. Tenderloin, strip, sirloin and ribeye steaks are all offered at a great price (tenderloin, the most premium cut, is only $17 a pound), plus they have on-site butchers in every location to answer questions members have about their meat.

Bath Towels

For less than seven bucks, Sam’s Club offers oversized, luxurious towels made from super-soft, thick 100% cotton. They’re a smart summer buy for bringing to the beach (and at this price point you can stock up), but we love giving these little luxuries as gifts, too.

Spices

News flash: all of your spices are probably expired. They can be pretty pricey to replace, too. Check out the Member’s Mark collection of spices while on your next visit to Sam’s Club—most of them only cost between $.30 and $.40 an ounce.

Rotisserie chicken

$5 gets you an entire three-pound rotisserie chicken that’s made fresh daily. It’s marinated, seasoned, and roasted to golden brown perfection just in time for your next Sunday meal prep session.

Flowers

Sam’s Club offers a seven-day fresh guarantee on fresh cut flowers – if your product doesn’t last one week, they’ll refund your purchase.Savings at Sam’s on flowers range from 20-40% but can be higher depending on the variety. SamsClub.com also offers more than 1,600 different floral options, from classic roses to unique tropical varieties and seasonal favorites like peonies.

Frozen Fruit

If you’re a smoothie lover, you’ll save big on fruit if you buy it in bulk. You can pick up huge bags of frozen fruit that are perfect for popping into your blender (and so affordable)!

Diapers

You can get high quality diapers at Sam’s Club for as low as 15 cents per diaper. Their Member’s Mark diapers have an outer cover that wraps your baby in super soft material and the breathable design will help keep them cool and dry. Count on up to 12 hours of leakage protection. They're perfume and natural rubber latex free to help prevent irritating delicate skin, too. Sam’s Club also offers free shipping for Plus members and will refund or replace your diapers if you decide against them.

Extreme Value Gift Cards

Who would think to buy gift cards in bulk? If you eat out regularly, then extreme value gift cards will be a blessing on your wallet. Grab gift cards for Zaxby's, Steak & Shake, Papa John's, Boston Market and many more, including local restaurants based on your club location. You can also save on gift cards for Disney, Apple, Google, Starbucks, Outback, AMC, Nintendo, Fandango, and Taco Bell. At 20% off, after buying more than four $39 Extra Value gift cards, you can save enough to pay for a Club membership.

La Croix

You’ll save big at Sam’s Club if you’re a sparkling water sipper! You can get a 24 pack of La Croix right now for less than $7, which is only .28 cents per can.

Big ticket items

Not everything has to be in bulk to save big. Buying big ticket items like diamonds, appliances, and home entertainment at Sam’s will save you enough to cover the cost of your membership with just one purchase.

Paper Towels