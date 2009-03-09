The Best Reusable Bags
Rume Large Tote
This structured tote, with a flat bottom, has roomy 12-inch handles. It’s also easy to wipe clean, so no need to fret over a little spilled milk.
To buy: $13, rumebags.com.
Envirosax Optimistic Bag 1
As its name suggests, this water-resistant sack inspires cheery spirits with its bright colors and pretty prints.
To buy: $10, envirosax.com.
Turquoise Erin Special Recyclable Shopper
Punchy, with pretty purple handles, it’s the perfect size for a quick trip to the grocery store.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Flip and Tumble 24-7 Bag Prints
Available in five modern prints, this polyester bag has an inner pocket that allows it to fold into itself, shrinking it down to the size of a plum.
To buy: $12, flipandtumble.com.
Feed 50 Bag
When you buy this durable burlap bag, a percentage of the proceeds are sent to the UN World Food Programme or the U.S. Fund for UNICEF.
To buy: $48, feedprojects.com.
Baggu Duck Bag
A multi-purpose grocery bag that can double as a weekend tote. Made of durable canvas, it comes in a multitude of colors and has a short or long strap to fit your carrying preference.
To buy: $26, baggu.com.
Envirosax Nomad Bag 2
This bold, ethnic-inspired carrier is lightweight and a breeze to tote around.
To buy: $7, conservingnow.com.
Chicobag Vita
Though it weighs practically nothing, it’s a heavy lifter when it comes to how much it can hold.
To buy: $8, chicobag.com.
Baggu Bag Print
This machine-washable tote can hold the contents of three disposable grocery bags.
To buy: $9, baggu.com.
Whole Foods Foldable Tote
Made from recycled plastic, this bag has handles that "won't pinch your shoulders or strain your back," said a tester.
To buy: $4, wholefoodsmarket.com for locations.
SKN Reusable Bag
The graphic vegetable image on this organic-cotton tote won over testers. And the rectangular bottom "helps it stand up straight, no matter what you put inside."
To buy: $25, getskn.com.
Flip & Tumble 24-7 Bag
When unfurled, this tough little number holds up to 25 pounds; when folded, it's the size of a peach, so you can "keep it in your purse and always have it on hand."
To buy: $12, flipandtumble.com.
Blue Avocado Gro-Pak (Full Kit)
Great for “big trips to the grocery store or a family picnic,” this multifaceted system features various bags that together can hold 70 pounds of food.
To buy: $50, blueavocado.com.
