The Best Reusable Bags

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
rumebags.com
Planet-friendly totes carry loads with ease.
Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Rume Large Tote

rumebags.com

This structured tote, with a flat bottom, has roomy 12-inch handles. It’s also easy to wipe clean, so no need to fret over a little spilled milk.

To buy: $13, rumebags.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Envirosax Optimistic Bag 1

envirosax.com

As its name suggests, this water-resistant sack inspires cheery spirits with its bright colors and pretty prints.

To buy: $10, envirosax.com.

3 of 13

Turquoise Erin Special Recyclable Shopper

smudgeink.com

Punchy, with pretty purple handles, it’s the perfect size for a quick trip to the grocery store.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Flip and Tumble 24-7 Bag Prints

flipandtumble.com

Available in five modern prints, this polyester bag has an inner pocket that allows it to fold into itself, shrinking it down to the size of a plum.

To buy: $12, flipandtumble.com.

5 of 13

Feed 50 Bag

potterybarn.com

When you buy this durable burlap bag, a percentage of the proceeds are sent to the UN World Food Programme or the U.S. Fund for UNICEF.

To buy: $48, feedprojects.com.

6 of 13

Baggu Duck Bag

baggubag.com

A multi-purpose grocery bag that can double as a weekend tote. Made of durable canvas, it comes in a multitude of colors and has a short or long strap to fit your carrying preference.

To buy: $26, baggu.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Envirosax Nomad Bag 2

envirosax.com

This bold, ethnic-inspired carrier is lightweight and a breeze to tote around.

To buy: $7, conservingnow.com.

8 of 13

Chicobag Vita

chicobag.com

Though it weighs practically nothing, it’s a heavy lifter when it comes to how much it can hold.

To buy: $8, chicobag.com.

9 of 13

Baggu Bag Print

baggubag.com

This machine-washable tote can hold the contents of three disposable grocery bags.

To buy: $9, baggu.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Whole Foods Foldable Tote

Jens Mortensen

Made from recycled plastic, this bag has handles that "won't pinch your shoulders or strain your back," said a tester.

To buy: $4, wholefoodsmarket.com for locations.

11 of 13

SKN Reusable Bag

Jens Mortensen

The graphic vegetable image on this organic-cotton tote won over testers. And the rectangular bottom "helps it stand up straight, no matter what you put inside."

To buy: $25, getskn.com.

12 of 13

Flip & Tumble 24-7 Bag

Jens Mortensen

When unfurled, this tough little number holds up to 25 pounds; when folded, it's the size of a peach, so you can "keep it in your purse and always have it on hand."

To buy: $12, flipandtumble.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Blue Avocado Gro-Pak (Full Kit)

Jens Mortensen

Great for “big trips to the grocery store or a family picnic,” this multifaceted system features various bags that together can hold 70 pounds of food.


To buy: $50, blueavocado.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Sisco