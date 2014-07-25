6 Addictively Snackable Popcorns
Kettle Brand White Cheddar Popcorn
The beloved potato chip brand has a new, equally addictive treat. Smile, there’s lots of cheese.
To buy: $3.70 for one 5-ounce bag, grocery stores.
Featured August 2014
Quinn Farm-To-Bag Coconut Oil Popcorn
Extra virgin oil lends this simple salted snack a light coconut flavor. Enter your batch number (found on the back of the bag) online to see where each ingredient comes from.
To buy: $4 for one 4-ounce bag, grocery stores.
Cape Cod Kettle Corn
Sugar, salt, and oil are the only ingredients in this low-calorie (only 40 per cup) take on a classic.
To buy: $3.50 for one 3.5-ounce bag, grocery stores.
White Truffle Pipcorn
The truffle trend hits its stride in these small, extremely crispy kernels.
To buy: $18 for three 4.5-ounce bags, manykitchens.com.
Bjorn Qorn
Popped in solar-powered kettles in the Hudson Valley and sprinkled with nutritional yeast, this corn is nutty, and chock-full of Vitamin B12.
To buy: $6 for one 3-ounce bag, mouth.com.
Chai Masala Popcorn With Assam Tea Three-Pack
Dessert lovers will enjoy this spicy-sweet caramel corn, infused with an exotic combination of chai and black tea.
To buy: $15 for three 4-ounce bags, eatmasalapop.com.
