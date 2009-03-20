Pizza-Making Essentials

You can make your own dough from scratch, but it’s hardly worth the trouble when so many good pre-made options―like the ready-to-bake dough from Trader Joe’s―abound. For easy handling and shaping, always let refrigerated dough rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before rolling it out. If the dough becomes stubborn and won’t stretch out, let it rest for five minutes before rolling it again. Parlor trick: For extra flavor, brush the edge of the crust with olive oil a couple of minutes before the pie is done.



To buy: $1.30 for one pound, at Trader Joe’s locations nationwide.



Use pizza dough to make any of the following recipes:



