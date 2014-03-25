8 Unique Passover Treats
Keep It Sweet Desserts Matzo Crack
Sheets of matzo coated in salted caramel and dark chocolate make for a highly addictive snack.
To buy: $19.50 for a 1-pound pack, keepitsweetdesserts.com.
Featured April 2014
No. 209 Kosher-for-Passover Gin
This lightly spiced beverage—the only kosher for Passover gin in the world—features bergamot, bay leaves, lemon peel, and coriander seeds.
To buy: $39 for a 25.4-ounce bottle, deandeluca.com.
Brooklyn Sesame Halva Spread with Roasted Sesame Seeds
A new take on the Mediterranean candy halva, this tahini-honey spread is nutty and sweet, with the consistency of peanut butter. Smear onto crackers, or dollop onto yogurt.
To buy: $8 for a 4-ounce jar, at brooklynsesame.com.
Big Sur Bakery Chocolate Cherry Babka
You'll have to wait until after the holiday to enjoy this flour-laden treat, but getting a taste of this special-but-remote bakery's babka may be worth the wait. This (non-kosher) take on the traditional Eastern European pastry involves brioche layered with decadent 70 percent chocolate, brandied cherries, and cocoa nibs.
To buy: $18 for a 1.5-pound loaf, at bigsurbakery.com.
Alma Chocolate Froggies
These solid-chocolate critters—a nod to the plague of frogs—make fun table settings or party favors.
To buy: $7 for a 1.75-ounce pack, at almachocolate.com.
Bklyn Larder House-Made Macaroon Set
Two kinds of macaroons fill this box: Six each of almond and chocolate macaroons from this artisanal Brooklyn provisions shop.
To buy: $26 for a dozen macaroons, at bklynlarder.com.
Beet ISH Premium Horseradish
Serve this vibrant fuchsia puree in place of your traditional maror for extra color and spice at dinner.
To buy: $16 for one 6-ounce container, at farmtopeople.com.
Epic Kosher Dill Pickles
The owner of this Pennsylvania-based business brines every cucumber himself, making for fresh and perfectly crisp spears.
To buy: $8 for a 32-ounce container, at epicpickles.com.
