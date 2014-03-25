8 Unique Passover Treats

By Heath Goldman
Updated August 29, 2014
keepitsweetdesserts.com
These traditional and Kosher picks make for festive hostess gifts and treats for the holiday.
Keep It Sweet Desserts Matzo Crack

keepitsweetdesserts.com

Sheets of matzo coated in salted caramel and dark chocolate make for a highly addictive snack.

To buy: $19.50 for a 1-pound pack, keepitsweetdesserts.com.

No. 209 Kosher-for-Passover Gin

deandeluca.com

This lightly spiced beverage—the only kosher for Passover gin in the world—features bergamot, bay leaves, lemon peel, and coriander seeds.

To buy: $39 for a 25.4-ounce bottle, deandeluca.com.

Brooklyn Sesame Halva Spread with Roasted Sesame Seeds

brooklynsesame.com

A new take on the Mediterranean candy halva, this tahini-honey spread is nutty and sweet, with the consistency of peanut butter. Smear onto crackers, or dollop onto yogurt.

To buy: $8 for a 4-ounce jar, at brooklynsesame.com.

Big Sur Bakery Chocolate Cherry Babka

bigsurbakery.com

You'll have to wait until after the holiday to enjoy this flour-laden treat, but getting a taste of this special-but-remote bakery's babka may be worth the wait. This (non-kosher) take on the traditional Eastern European pastry involves brioche layered with decadent 70 percent chocolate, brandied cherries, and cocoa nibs.

To buy: $18 for a 1.5-pound loaf, at bigsurbakery.com.

Alma Chocolate Froggies

almachocolate.com

These solid-chocolate critters—a nod to the plague of frogs—make fun table settings or party favors.

To buy: $7 for a 1.75-ounce pack, at almachocolate.com.

Bklyn Larder House-Made Macaroon Set

bklynlarder.com

Two kinds of macaroons fill this box: Six each of almond and chocolate macaroons from this artisanal Brooklyn provisions shop.

To buy: $26 for a dozen macaroons, at bklynlarder.com.

Beet ISH Premium Horseradish

farmtopeople.com

Serve this vibrant fuchsia puree in place of your traditional maror for extra color and spice at dinner.

To buy: $16 for one 6-ounce container, at farmtopeople.com.

Epic Kosher Dill Pickles

epicpickles.com

The owner of this Pennsylvania-based business brines every cucumber himself, making for fresh and perfectly crisp spears.

To buy: $8 for a 32-ounce container, at epicpickles.com.

