8 Unique Passover Treats

You'll have to wait until after the holiday to enjoy this flour-laden treat, but getting a taste of this special-but-remote bakery's babka may be worth the wait. This (non-kosher) take on the traditional Eastern European pastry involves brioche layered with decadent 70 percent chocolate, brandied cherries, and cocoa nibs.



To buy: $18 for a 1.5-pound loaf, at bigsurbakery.com.