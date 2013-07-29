6 New Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt Options
Ben & Jerry’s Pineapple Passionfruit Greek Frozen Yogurt
The frozen Greek yogurt trend gets a tropical twist. Every scoop is loaded with chunks of pineapple and swirls of passionfruit curd.
To buy: $4.40 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.
Turkey Hill Dairy’s All Natural Salted Caramel Ice Cream
This new offering combines five simple ingredients—cream, milk, sugar, vanilla, and ribbons of decadent salted caramel—for a spectacular finish.
To buy: $7 for 48 ounces, at supermarkets.
Three Twins Milk Coffee Ice Cream
Here’s a standout in the caffeinated category: Pair a scoop of this rich café au lait treat with a shot of espresso for an over-the-top dessert.
To buy: $5 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.
Edy’s/Dreyer’s Slow Churned German Chocolate Cake Spectacular!
A decadent take on a classic. You’ll get a spoonful of fudgy brownie, flaky coconut, and gooey caramel in every bite.
To buy: $6.50 for 48 ounces, at supermarkets.
Yoplait Frozen Yogurt Greek Raspberry Fig
The surprisingly delicious combination of sweet, plump figs and tart raspberries studs the light, airy yogurt base and looks pretty on a cone.
To buy: $4 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.
Häagen-Dazs Limoncello Gelato
Bright citrus notes infuse every refreshing lick of this creamy custard, made with lemon juice and a benign (read: just enough) splash of vodka.
To buy: $4.80 for 14 ounces, at supermarkets.
