6 New Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt Options

By Heath Goldman
Updated August 29, 2014
benjerry.com
Here’s the scoop on summer’s coolest frozen treats.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Ben & Jerry’s Pineapple Passionfruit Greek Frozen Yogurt

benjerry.com

The frozen Greek yogurt trend gets a tropical twist. Every scoop is loaded with chunks of pineapple and swirls of passionfruit curd.

To buy: $4.40 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.

Featured August 2013

Craving plain old vanilla or chocolate? Check out the best ice cream flavors for tried-and-true options, or try these homemade ice cream recipes to whip up a frozen treat in your own kitchen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Turkey Hill Dairy’s All Natural Salted Caramel Ice Cream

turkeyhill.com

This new offering combines five simple ingredients—cream, milk, sugar, vanilla, and ribbons of decadent salted caramel—for a spectacular finish.

To buy: $7 for 48 ounces, at supermarkets.

3 of 6

Three Twins Milk Coffee Ice Cream

threetwinsicecream.com

Here’s a standout in the caffeinated category: Pair a scoop of this rich café au lait treat with a shot of espresso for an over-the-top dessert.

To buy: $5 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Edy’s/Dreyer’s Slow Churned German Chocolate Cake Spectacular!

threetwinsicecream.com

A decadent take on a classic. You’ll get a spoonful of fudgy brownie, flaky coconut, and gooey caramel in every bite.

To buy: $6.50 for 48 ounces, at supermarkets.

5 of 6

Yoplait Frozen Yogurt Greek Raspberry Fig

yoplait.com

The surprisingly delicious combination of sweet, plump figs and tart raspberries studs the light, airy yogurt base and looks pretty on a cone.

To buy: $4 for 16 ounces, at supermarkets.

6 of 6

Häagen-Dazs Limoncello Gelato

yoplait.com

Bright citrus notes infuse every refreshing lick of this creamy custard, made with lemon juice and a benign (read: just enough) splash of vodka.

To buy: $4.80 for 14 ounces, at supermarkets.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Heath Goldman