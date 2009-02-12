More Tasty Warehouse Deals
You may not be able to make a meal from them, but the following items all have long shelf lives―or freeze well―and are priced way below what you’d find in the supermarket.
Beef Tenderloin
Warehouse: $9.69 a pound
Supermarket: $13.99 a pound
Chocolate Chips
W: $1.77 a pound
S: $3.72 a pound
Dried Mushrooms
W: $1.87 a ounce
S: $6.58 a ounce
Feta
W: $3.39 a pound
S: $13.31 a pound
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
W: $15.99 a pound
S: $21.95 a pound
Marcona Almonds
W: $7.99 a pound
S: $14.99 a pound
Mozzarella
W: $4 a pound
S: $8.99 a pound
Olives
W: $2.81 a pound
S: $11.06 a pound
Peppercorns
W: $5.21 a pound
S: $39.28 a pound
Pine Nuts
W: $10.26 a pound
S: $17.99 a pound
Pistachio Nuts
W: $4 a pound
S: $7.98 a pound
Rack of Lamb
W: $10.99 a pound
S: $16.49 a pound
Smoked Atlantic Salmon
W: $12.89 a pound
S: $18.98 a pound
Vanilla Beans
W: $1.20 a bean
S: $7.50 a bean
