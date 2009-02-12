More Tasty Warehouse Deals

You may not be able to make a meal from them, but the following items all have long shelf lives―or freeze well―and are priced way below what you’d find in the supermarket.

By Real Simple
Updated February 12, 2009
Michael Paul

Beef Tenderloin

Warehouse: $9.69 a pound
Supermarket: $13.99 a pound

Chocolate Chips

W: $1.77 a pound
S: $3.72 a pound

Dried Mushrooms

W: $1.87 a ounce
S: $6.58 a ounce

Feta

W: $3.39 a pound
S: $13.31 a pound

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

W: $15.99 a pound
S: $21.95 a pound

Marcona Almonds

W: $7.99 a pound
S: $14.99 a pound

Mozzarella

W: $4 a pound
S: $8.99 a pound

Olives

W: $2.81 a pound
S: $11.06 a pound

Peppercorns

W: $5.21 a pound
S: $39.28 a pound

Pine Nuts

W: $10.26 a pound
S: $17.99 a pound

Pistachio Nuts

W: $4 a pound
S: $7.98 a pound

Rack of Lamb

W: $10.99 a pound
S: $16.49 a pound

Smoked Atlantic Salmon

W: $12.89 a pound
S: $18.98 a pound

Vanilla Beans

W: $1.20 a bean
S: $7.50 a bean

