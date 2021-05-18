5 Spices That Not Only Taste Good, They're Good for You

Cinnamon is one of the most familiar and commonly utilized spices and can be used in both sweet and savory cooking.

Health Benefits

There are numerous studies demonstrating cinnamon’s blood glucose-lowering effects, including this 2020 study that showed just 500 milligrams of cinnamon (about ¼ teaspoon) three times per day can lower fasting and post-meal blood glucose levels in people with prediabetes. Cinnamon’s bioactive compounds collectively have antioxidant, antimicrobial, anticancer, and antifungal activities. There is even some preliminary evidence that cinnamon may help lower total cholesterol and triglycerides.

Culinary Uses

In the kitchen, cinnamon can go far beyond its ubiquitous use in oatmeal and sweet desserts. Cinnamon sticks can be used to infuse cinnamon flavor into beverages, such as cinnamon tea or coffee, or added during the cooking process to a braising liquid, stew, or tomato sauce, or even rice. Ground cinnamon can be added to smoothies, yogurt, granola, baked goods, used as part of a spice rub or seasoning for meat and vegetables, or simply sprinkled on top as a finishing garnish.