How to Clean, Chop, and Store Parsley

Parsley once was relegated to garnish status, with a sprig placed on every plate, but now we know that parsley is really good for adding freshness to plenty of dishes, from pastas and stews to summer salads: The key is knowing how to chop parsley. Luckily for home chefs everywhere, cutting parsley at home is a little easier than learning how to cut an avocado or how to cut a mango.

Wondering what parsley is good for? Parsley, that brilliant green herb, can play a supporting role sprinkled as a finishing touch to a pasta dish like linguine with clam sauce, or it can be the star in dishes like lemon-parsley risotto. It can take the place of basil for a flavorful pesto or make a nice substitute for cilantro, for people who hate that particular herb.

Adding fresh parsley to almost any dish gives food a bright, flavorful boost that the dried version of the herb just can’t provide. Follow the easy steps in this video and guide for a fast, efficient way to prep parsley the next time you cook―and to store whatever you don’t use for maximum freshness.

One bunch of parsley from the grocery store can often last you for several dishes, so you’ll want to clean and store parsley properly. Odds are, you haven’t been using the proper parsley chopping method, so here’s how to cut parsley like a pro.

What You Need

parsley

bowl

paper towel

cutting board

sharp chef’s knife

Follow These Steps