Herbs & Spices

Demystify herbs and spices with our guides and advice to all the taste enhancers under the sun. Discover herb substitutes, learn how to cut, chop, and mince certain fresh herbs, and more right here. We’ve got info on everything from cilantro to parsley to thyme, plus tips for adding umami flavor to your homemade dishes.

Most Recent

6 Cilantro Substitutes for People Who Hate the Stuff

Good news, there’s a reason you hate cilantro—and plenty of easy cilantro substitutes you can use in any dish.
How to Clean, Chop, and Store Parsley

Learn the trick to cutting parsley like a pro.
How to Chop Rosemary and Thyme

Fresh herbs like rosemary and thyme make a world of difference to the flavor of your dishes. This video shows how to prep and chop them, quickly and efficiently.
5 Simple Steps to Extend the Shelf Life of Your Fresh Herbs

Say goodbye to soggy herbs with these smart storage tricks.
We Tested 157 Fall-Flavored Snacks—These Are the 6 Best

We tried 157 items—seriously. These six will satisfy your autumn cravings and make you feel cozy all season long.
The Easiest Herbs to Grow Indoors

These indoor herb garden ideas are so easy, you don't need to worry about how green your thumb is.
More Herbs & Spices

6 Delicious Ways to Cook With Parsley

This herb is way more than just garnish.
Simple Ingredient Substitutions

You’re all set to cook, but you realize you’re out of bread crumbs or fresh basil. Here are some work-arounds to help you out in the kitchen.
Fresh Pick: Basil

What’s the Best Way to Store Herbs?

Spice Up Your Grilling

Put Your Herbs on Ice

All Herbs & Spices

Drop Everything and Go Buy This New Trader Joe’s Seasoning

The Essential Herb Pairing Guide Everyone Needs

The Only 12 Spices You Really Need

Garlic Basics

