9 Great Store-Bought Appetizers

By Brigitt Earley
Updated November 06, 2017
Hosting a party but don’t have time to cook from scratch? Impress your guests with these tasty pre-made hors d’oeuvres.  
Walgreen’s Good & Delish Hot Dog Puffs

Pigs in blankets get an upgrade with juicy, preservative-free sausages wrapped in flaky puff pastry.

To buy: $4 for a box of 8, at Walgreens.

The Fillo Factory Spinach and Cheese Fillo Appetizers

Triangles of crispy fillo dough are filled with a creamy, not-too-rich mixture of tender spinach and mild Feta seasoned with garlic, dill, and parsley.

To buy: $9 for a box of 12, fillofactory.com.

Willams-Sonoma Antipasti Platter

A ready-made package of fennel-spiced salami, Gouda-style cheese, olives, and Sardinian crackers contains everything you need to quell hungry houseguests—so you’ll be free to enjoy the party, too.

To buy: $40, williams-sonoma.com.

Whole Foods Market Vegetable Pot Stickers

Quickly pan-fry these delicious dumplings packed with a blend of shiitake mushrooms, napa cabbage, celery, bok choy, and carrots, then serve with your favorite soy or hot chili dipping sauce (and watch them disappear).

To buy: $3 for a box of 8, at Whole Foods.

SeaPak Parmesan Encrusted Butterfly Shrimp

Frozen seafood has come a long way. Lightly breaded with Parmesan and Italian herbs, these jumbo shrimp emerge from the oven crisp and juicy. A creamy tomato dipping sauce ups the ante.

To buy: $10 for an 18-ounce box, at Walmart.

Sukhi Indian Bites Masala Meatballs

Perfectly poppable Indian-spiced chicken meatballs are best served tossed in the included tomato-based masala sauce on a platter with toothpicks.

To buy: $7, at supermarkets.

Schwan’s Home Service Spinach and Mushroom Flatbread Thin Crust Pizza

Irresistibly delicious crispy flatbread is topped with white sauce and a garlicky blend of spinach, mushrooms, onions, and cheeses. Simply cut into small squares for instant party-ready fare.

To buy: $8 for a box of 2 pizzas, schwans.com.

Linda’s Gourmet Latkes

These store-bought appetizers—in original, sweet potato, and green onion—taste just like your family’s homemade latkes, but they take the (pan)cake by going from package to plate in under 10 minutes. (No offense, Grandma.)

To buy: $50 for a box of 48 mini latkes, williams-sonoma.com.

Archer Farms Brie en Croute

So simple, yet so delicious. You can’t go wrong with mild, gooey Brie encased in a tender, melt-in-your-mouth dough.

To buy: $7 for a 10.5-ounce package, at Target.

