9 Great Store-Bought Appetizers
Walgreen’s Good & Delish Hot Dog Puffs
Pigs in blankets get an upgrade with juicy, preservative-free sausages wrapped in flaky puff pastry.
To buy: $4 for a box of 8, at Walgreens.
Featured November 2013
The Fillo Factory Spinach and Cheese Fillo Appetizers
Triangles of crispy fillo dough are filled with a creamy, not-too-rich mixture of tender spinach and mild Feta seasoned with garlic, dill, and parsley.
To buy: $9 for a box of 12, fillofactory.com.
Willams-Sonoma Antipasti Platter
A ready-made package of fennel-spiced salami, Gouda-style cheese, olives, and Sardinian crackers contains everything you need to quell hungry houseguests—so you’ll be free to enjoy the party, too.
To buy: $40, williams-sonoma.com.
Whole Foods Market Vegetable Pot Stickers
Quickly pan-fry these delicious dumplings packed with a blend of shiitake mushrooms, napa cabbage, celery, bok choy, and carrots, then serve with your favorite soy or hot chili dipping sauce (and watch them disappear).
To buy: $3 for a box of 8, at Whole Foods.
SeaPak Parmesan Encrusted Butterfly Shrimp
Frozen seafood has come a long way. Lightly breaded with Parmesan and Italian herbs, these jumbo shrimp emerge from the oven crisp and juicy. A creamy tomato dipping sauce ups the ante.
To buy: $10 for an 18-ounce box, at Walmart.
Sukhi Indian Bites Masala Meatballs
Perfectly poppable Indian-spiced chicken meatballs are best served tossed in the included tomato-based masala sauce on a platter with toothpicks.
To buy: $7, at supermarkets.
Schwan’s Home Service Spinach and Mushroom Flatbread Thin Crust Pizza
Irresistibly delicious crispy flatbread is topped with white sauce and a garlicky blend of spinach, mushrooms, onions, and cheeses. Simply cut into small squares for instant party-ready fare.
To buy: $8 for a box of 2 pizzas, schwans.com.
Linda’s Gourmet Latkes
These store-bought appetizers—in original, sweet potato, and green onion—taste just like your family’s homemade latkes, but they take the (pan)cake by going from package to plate in under 10 minutes. (No offense, Grandma.)
To buy: $50 for a box of 48 mini latkes, williams-sonoma.com.
Archer Farms Brie en Croute
So simple, yet so delicious. You can’t go wrong with mild, gooey Brie encased in a tender, melt-in-your-mouth dough.
To buy: $7 for a 10.5-ounce package, at Target.
