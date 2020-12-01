Here’s How to Freeze All Your Favorite Desserts—From Cupcakes and Cookies to Buttercream, Bread, and Beyond

For drop cookies, form into balls and freeze them in a freezer-safe zip top bag or similar. For slice and bake cookies, simply freeze the logs tightly wrapped in plastic wrap. If it’s a roll out, you can freeze the dough. All can be stored in the freezer up to three months or the fridge three to four days. Don’t forget to clearly write the date, type of cookie dough, and baking instructions on the outside of the packaging. When you’re ready to bake, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to defrost the dough in the fridge (as letting unbaked ingredients like eggs and butter sit out at room temperature is a food safety hazard).