How Long Will Food Last in the Freezer?

Follow these guidelines to know what is still fresh―and what to toss.

By Sarah Humphreys
October 11, 2017

Times are based on a freezer set at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. Storing and eating frozen foods past these deadlines isn't dangerous, but flavors and textures will begin to deteriorate.

  • Chicken or turkey pieces, uncooked: nine months
  • Fruit pies, unbaked: eight months
  • Fruit: 6 to 12 months
  • Steaks, uncooked: 6 to 12 months
  • Butter: 6 to 9 months
  • Lean fish: six months
  • Roasts, uncooked: 4 to 12 months
  • Chicken or turkey, cooked: 4 to 6 months
  • Chops, uncooked: 4 to 6 months
  • Shellfish, uncooked: 3 to 6 months
  • Hamburger: 3 to 4 months
  • Bread and cake: three months
  • Cookies, baked or dough: three months
  • Meat casseroles, cooked: three months
  • Fatty fish: 2 to 3 months
  • Soups and stews: 2 to 3 months
  • Ice cream and sorbet: two months
  • Ham, cooked: 1 to 2 months
  • Bacon: one month
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com