How Long Will Food Last in the Freezer?
Follow these guidelines to know what is still fresh―and what to toss.
Times are based on a freezer set at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. Storing and eating frozen foods past these deadlines isn't dangerous, but flavors and textures will begin to deteriorate.
- Chicken or turkey pieces, uncooked: nine months
- Fruit pies, unbaked: eight months
- Fruit: 6 to 12 months
- Steaks, uncooked: 6 to 12 months
- Butter: 6 to 9 months
- Lean fish: six months
- Roasts, uncooked: 4 to 12 months
- Chicken or turkey, cooked: 4 to 6 months
- Chops, uncooked: 4 to 6 months
- Shellfish, uncooked: 3 to 6 months
- Hamburger: 3 to 4 months
- Bread and cake: three months
- Cookies, baked or dough: three months
- Meat casseroles, cooked: three months
- Fatty fish: 2 to 3 months
- Soups and stews: 2 to 3 months
- Ice cream and sorbet: two months
- Ham, cooked: 1 to 2 months
- Bacon: one month