Yes, You Can Freeze Avocados for Smoothies—Here’s How

They'll keep in the freezer for up five months (but we doubt they’ll last that long).

But there’s one ingredient obsession that has outlasted them all: avocados. America’s obsession with them appears to be everlasting, and quite frankly, we’re fine with that. They’re incredibly nutritious, versatile, and they taste kind of like butter. What’s not to love?

Perhaps the only thing about avocados that isn’t eternal is their shelf life. Which is a real bummer considering how fleeting they exist at peak-ripeness (I know I’m not the only one who feels like they often go from rock hard to rotten with zero in between, especially when they’re out of season). What’s more, these little fruits are pricey. Having to waste a ripe—or even overripe—avocado is the worst. Cooking with it is always an option, but this does little in the way of answering how to store or preserve avocados long-term.

Enter: the freezer. It’s possible to freeze avocados, so long as you follow the proper method. I wouldn’t recommend expecting them to be ready to top avocado toast or a salad after being defrosted, but frozen avocados work wonders in smoothies. Seriously, skeptics—if you know, you know. Avocados impart an incredibly creamy, silky consistency in smoothies; one that you probably thought you could only achieve with a $500 blender or visit to your long-lost smoothie shop. They’ll also give your breakfast an extra boost of healthy fats that’ll help stave you over until lunchtime. Follow the simple steps below to properly freeze your extra avocados, then put them to use in these delicious smoothie recipes.

How to Freeze Avocados

Slice the avocado in half, then remove and discard the pit and the peel. Brush each half with lemon or lime juice all over. Wrap the halves separately in plastic wrap as tight as possible, making sure to remove any excess air (the wrap should cling to the hole where the pit was). Place both wrapped avocado halves into a freezer-safe bag and, once again, remove all air inside the bag. Alternatively, you can apply the same procedure to mashed avocados—you’ll likely notice less textural differences if they’re pureed versus halved.

RELATED: How to Cut an Avocado Like a Pro