6 Foodie Finds
Bee’s Wrap Set of 3 Assorted Sizes
Keep that leftover lemon half, wedge of cheese, or bowl of salad fresh with this plastic wrap alternative. Simply mold the reusable sheets, made from cotton muslin coated in beeswax, with the heat of your hands.
To buy: $18, beeswrap.com.
Featured December 2014
Onyx Ice Pack
This stainless steel rectangle the size of an iPhone is filled with distilled water and, because it doesn’t sweat, can be packed directly next to food without causing sogginess. In other words: It’s ideal for keeping your little one’s sandwich cool until lunchtime.
To buy: $14, thetickletrunk.com.
GIR Silicone Lid
Available in five different sizes—from 4 inches to 12.5 inches—these thin, flexible space savers will fit on top of any pot or bowl in your collection. They can withstand temperatures up to 464°F, creating a tight seal with the vessel to trap heat inside.
To buy: $8-$16, depending on size, productofgir.com.
Susietoo's Felted Pan Handle Covers
Handknit by a mother from Rhode Island, these wool slips are far easier to use than potholders, and twice as beautiful. The pair is washable in cool water and detergent.
To buy: $28, food52.com/provisions.
OXO Perfect Cut Twine Dispenser
Every home cook should have a roll of twine nearby for trussing, and this compact container makes storing it a no-brainer. The stainless steel blade is removable for easy maneuvering and will stop you from scrambling for your scissors.
To buy: $15, oxo.com.
Kikkerland Carrot Spoon And Fork Set
Even stubborn little ones may be charmed into gobbling up their veggies with these fun dishwasher-safe utensils. Peas, and beans, and kale—oh my!
To buy: $12.50, kikkerland.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail