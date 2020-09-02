These Reusable Food Containers Will Make You Rethink Plastic Storage Bags

Zip Tops come in three different shapes—cups, dishes, and bags—and multiple sizes, which are perfect for everything from food prep to leftovers to on-the-go snacking. Made from 100 percent platinum silicone, the products are completely free of BPA, lead, PVC, and phthalates, and won’t leach harmful chemicals into your foods. What’s more, they have a big impact on cutting down single plastic usage. Each Zip Top can be used thousands of times, replacing as many as 5,000 disposable bags.