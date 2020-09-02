These Reusable Food Containers Will Make You Rethink Plastic Storage Bags
Despite our best efforts, it takes about 0.5 seconds for our collection of food storage containers to turn into a personal rendition of the Leaning Tower of Pisa. But instead of stacking different-sized lids, canisters, and jars in the cabinet (and praying they don’t fall on the next person who opens it), we’ve found a clever container that eliminates the need for lids entirely: Meet the Zip Top.
A brilliant hybrid between disposable plastic bags and lidded containers, Zip Tops are designed with a flat base to stand up when full or empty and a pinch-lock seal to keep foods fresh. Plus, they’re incredibly durable. The containers easily hold hot liquids, like soups or stocks, and are safe to use in the microwave and freezer, too. You can even toss them in the dishwasher for no-fuss cleanup.
Zip Tops come in three different shapes—cups, dishes, and bags—and multiple sizes, which are perfect for everything from food prep to leftovers to on-the-go snacking. Made from 100 percent platinum silicone, the products are completely free of BPA, lead, PVC, and phthalates, and won’t leach harmful chemicals into your foods. What’s more, they have a big impact on cutting down single plastic usage. Each Zip Top can be used thousands of times, replacing as many as 5,000 disposable bags.
On Amazon, shoppers gush over their Zip Tops, calling the containers “genius.” It’s no wonder they’ve amassed dozens of five-star reviews.
“The fact that I never have to look for another Tupperware lid just blows my mind,” one wrote. “Another huge factor for me is that I don’t have to struggle with keeping the Ziploc bag open while I spoon something into it. These containers stand upright and are so easy to fill.”
Another added, “Frozen items will pop out of the container easily without sticking. You can store leftovers, reheat it, and eat it right from the container. I haven't bought a single plastic bag or plastic wrap since owning these.”
To buy: $12; amazon.com.