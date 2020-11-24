How to Eat Seasonally All Winter Long

We tend to think of summer as the time to dive into seasonal produce, with farmers' markets flourishing, roadside produce stands popping up across the country, and grocery stores lush with the bounty of the peak growing season. Eating seasonally, which means packing your plate with food that is grown naturally at that time of year in your region, is renowned for being especially nutrient-dense, extra flavorful, cost efficient, and environmentally friendly.

The benefits of eating seasonally don’t have to end when it’s time to pull out winter clothes from storage. There are plenty of colorful, nutritious fruits and vegetables that thrive in the cooler months, or are harvested in the fall and maintain their flavor and health benefits throughout the winter. It just takes knowing where and what to look for—read this, and you'll be on the path to eating seasonally all year round.

Buying Local

One of the easiest ways to ensure you’re eating in season is to buy local produce, meaning purchasing produce directly from farms in your area. The fact that the only voyage local produce has to make is the distance between the field and your table has many associated benefits. It means that your fruit and vegetables are picked at peak ripeness—rather than picked early and allowed to ripen en route—when both nutrient density and flavor are at their best. This super-fresh produce also lasts longer in your fridge or countertop before spoiling, has a lower environmental impact due to lack of transport and packaging, and supports your local economy. Many farms will have winter farmstands or cold-season community supported agriculture (CSA) subscription models. In more urban areas, you can often find winter farmers' markets with a huge array of vibrant and diverse produce to stock your kitchen.

Seasonal Winter Produce

Even if you don’t have access to local farms, you can find plenty of seasonal produce in the grocery store throughout the colder months. Depending on your market, you may even be able to find locally grown wares. While seasonal produce depends largely on where you live (California, we are all jealous of your year-round bounty), there are plenty of fruits and veggies available across the country that are at their peak during winter.