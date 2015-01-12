6 Store-Bought Breakfast Foods That Will Revolutionize Your Morning
Stonyfield Organic Plain & Simple Petite Crème
Greek yogurt meets its match: this silky-sweet fresh cheese has just as much protein but none of the tang or chalky texture. Eaten like yogurt, each container has a whopping 12 grams of protein and just 5 grams of sugar.
To buy: $1.90 for one 5.3-ounce container, grocery stores.
Cheerios + Ancient Grains
The classic kids’ cereal just grew up. Its new bedfellows include oat and quinoa clusters, puffed spelt, and puffed Kamut—filling grains you can feel comfortable feeding your children, and eating yourself.
To buy: $4.40 for one 11.6-ounce container, grocery stores and at amazon.com.
Health Warrior Bar
On those mornings when there’s no time for a warm sit down breakfast, these two-bite snacks will tide you over. Chia seeds, organic cashew butter, rolled oats, dried cherries, and organic dark chocolate pack a powerful punch.
To buy: $1.80 for one .88-ounce bar, Whole Foods and at luckyvitamin.com.
PJ’s Organics Skinny Breakfast Burrito
Skip the grease bombs at the takeout counter and stock up on these portable wraps. Nothing but real organic ingredients—veggies, egg whites, feta cheese, and red pepper flakes—are hand rolled into each lightly sea salted flour tortilla.
To buy: $3.50 for one 6-ounce package, Whole Foods.
Smoked Salmon Sampler
Special occasions (ladies bruncheon, anyone?) warrant special treats. There’s no topping this Omega-3-rich array: half a pound each of Irish salmon, Scottish salmon, Nova salmon, and gravlax; homemade scallion cream cheese; capers; lemons; and a loaf of pumpernickel bread.
To buy: $80 for one gift box, lobsterplace.com.
Frog Hollow Farm Organic Blood Oranges
From a 143-acre sustainable farm in California, these deep red organic fruits are the ripest and sweetest you will ever taste. They also make an ideal get-well gift in the heart of winter.
To buy: $31 for one 6-pack, froghollow.myshopify.com.