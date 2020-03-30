Whole Foods Is Recalling Its Vodka Sauce Due to an Undeclared Allergen—Here’s What You Should Know

Image zoom wholefoods.com

Whole Foods Market just issued a voluntary recall of its Vodka Sauce made by Winter Gardens Quality Foods, Inc. that carries the lot code 20057. According to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after a customer complained that the back label of the sauce contained the wrong ingredient and allergen information. Specifically, the label fails to disclose that the product contains milk. “Consumers who have a food allergy or have any sensitivity to milk should not consume the product as it could result in a serious life-threatening allergic reaction,” reports the FDA.

When checking if your own Whole Foods Vodka Sauce is included in this recall, the FDA recommends using the lot number to determine if the produce was affected, rather than the best-by date. The lot number—20057—is printed on the lid.

The affected sauce is packaged in 16-ounce plastic tubs and could be found in the refrigerator aisles of Whole Foods Market stores in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island on or after March 2, 2020. The incorrectly labeled products contain the UPC code 853594006084.

Luckily, the FDA says that no illnesses have been reported so far. “Winter Gardens is cooperating fully with regulatory authorities to successfully return all suspected product and has taken substantial actions to prevent any recurrences,” they report.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tiffany Roney, Winter Gardens Quality Manager, at 717-624-6032.

